“I’m smaller, so I couldn’t just have my scoring ability”: Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo dissects how she trains

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo sat down with Meghan McKeown and Zora Stephenson to talk about her hot start to the season. McKeown and Stephenson, both former college basketball players and current WNBA insiders, hosted Hidalgo on their podcast, "Got Next with Meghan & Zora."

Speaking on her defensive ability as a smaller player, the Fighting Irish sophomore emphasized how her size shaped her mindset and required her to stand out beyond scoring.

"Being a smaller guard, I had to stand out and be different," Hidalgo said. "It's something I needed to have for other coaches [my mindset] going into college because I'm smaller, so I couldn't just have my scoring ability." (0:58 mark)

"I really take pride in my defense, and everybody always told me that defense wins championships, so I've always taken pride in that."

Hannah Hidalgo off to a flying start

Off the back of a stellar freshman year for the Fighting Irish where she averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals per game on 44.6% shooting, Hidalgo has picked up right where she left off to begin her second season at Notre Dame.

Over her first four games this season, she averaged 25 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 5.3 spg on 50.7% shooting, leading her team to a perfect 4-0 start to the season. Against Lafayette, Hidalgo shined with 29 points, five assists, five steals and five 3-pointers.

When asked how she’s adapting to defenses now targeting her more, Hidalgo highlighted the improvements she's made to become a more versatile player.

"I worked a lot on my left hand... and just growing in different ways. Especially extending my range and being more consistent with my 3-point so that I can just be a much more dangerous player."

Hannah Hidalgo is confident that her versatility as a smaller guard can unlock a new playing level for her to continue her scoring tear for the Fighting Irish, and hopefully lead them past the Sweet Sixteen where their run ended last season.

"If they run out at me I can drive because I'm quick, or if they duck and they're able to go under screens I can pull up."

Hannah Hidalgo and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next take on JuJu Watkins and USC in LA on Nov. 23.

