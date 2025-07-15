"I'm supposed to feel disappointed": When UNC head coach Hubert Davis got real about his feelings following NCAA championship loss to Kansas

In April 2022, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis gave a heartfelt interview after his team’s gut-wrenching loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament final. It was a dramatic and emotional ending to one of the most exciting tournament runs in UNC history.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 15 points in the first half of the national championship game before Kansas mounted the largest comeback ever in a title game, winning 72-69.

Speaking to Andy Katz just minutes after the buzzer, Davis chose gratitude over sorrow, showing the mindset that has defined his tenure in Chapel Hill.

"I told the team, I can’t remember a time where I feel like I’m supposed to feel disappointed, but instead, I’m just filled with thankfulness. I’m so proud of them truly,” Davis said.

“Their toughness, their perseverance, their willingness to keep fighting and become the best team they could be, I'm just so thankful for that. They gave this program, this university, themselves, and me everything they had.”

Despite the heartbreak, Davis remained gracious in defeat.

“Also, I want to compliment Kansas," Davis added. "Congratulations to Coach Bill Self. They were more deserving tonight. In the end, they just made a few more plays down the stretch than we did, and you have to give them credit.” [Timestamp 0:12 - 0:54]

Davis took over as head coach of UNC in April 2021 following Roy Williams’ retirement. In just his first year, he guided the team to the national title game, a feat few expected after an inconsistent regular season.

The Tar Heels defeated arch-rival Duke in the Final Four, spoiling Mike Krzyzewski’s final game in charge.

Hubert Davis spoke about the memories he would have of UNC’s 2022 team

Hubert Davis was asked about the memories he would have of UNC’s 2022 team following their incredible run to the NCAA championship game. The Tar Heels' coach said the season was filled with moments he would cherish, even though it ended in heartbreak.

“I’m going to remember a lot of things," Davis said. "There’s a lot going through my mind right now. This whole year has been great, but it’s also been busy — it’s been hard to catch my breath and really take in the moment. I need some time to process what just happened, but I know it’s filled with a lot of blessings and thankfulness.” [Timestamp 1:41 - 1:58]

The team that reached the Final Four included notable players like Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Brady Manek and Leaky Black. Other players who contributed to the team's success during that season include Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles, Justin McKoy, D'Marco Dunn and Kerwin Walton.

