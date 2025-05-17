“I’m not surprised”: Legendary coach Dawn Staley expresses pride for Sania Feagin as ex-South Carolina makes LA Sparks opening day team

The bond between players and coaches often strengthens after their time together, and the story of Sania Feagin seems destined to be one of those stories. The gritty South Carolina standout, who generally played in a lesser role in her USC days, has earned her spot on the LA Sparks roster, and her college coach, Dawn Staley, was one of the first to speak out on her improvement.

"Feagin's trajectory has gone up, up, up each year. She remembers not playing very much her first two years. Then last year, she played a little bit more. Then, this year, she grew into just being a mainstay. Her menality's changed. And I do probably think she fights with herself every single practice to play at her standard. Once she does, she's a big difference maker." --Dawn Staley

The growth of the Staley-Feagin relationship

Feagin didn't see any action in the season's opening game, as the Sparks played just eight players in their 84-67 win over the expansion Golden State Valkyries. But coach Lynne Roberts has clearly seen something in the rookie from South Carolina, as Feagin earned her spot on one of the most experienced rosters in the WNBA.

The second part of the Instagram video shared by Uninterrupted and the LA Sparks again speaks to Feagin's relationship with Staley and her development through the legendary South Carolina coach. In the video, Feagin excited tells Staley that she made the team.

After a brief silence, Staley responds, "I knew you were going to make the d--n team. I knew it. Congratulations!" Feagin's grin speaks volumes. Sparks general manager Raegen Pebley then joins in the call and tells Staley, "She knew how to talk, she knew how to complete, she knew how to listen and apply."

"I'm not surprised," responds Staley. "I mean, she just tapped into what she was for us."

The Staley-Feagin bond developed slowly at USC. Staley started Feagin for only three games before her senior season. Even during that senior year as a starter, she played under 20 minutes per game and averaged just 8.1 points per game. Her defense and coachability helped the Gamecocks reach the NCAA title game, and while they lost in 2025, Feagin has title rings from 2022 and 2024.

Feagin was chosen late in the second round of the WNBA Draft by Los Angeles, but has defied expectations in earning a roster spot, and could be just getting started at the next level.

