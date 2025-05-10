"I'm taking a moment to thank god": Flau'Jae Johnson's mom Kia shares heartfelt birthday wish for LSU star's half-brother

Flau'Jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, celebrated the first birthday of her youngest child, Aythan Beary. In a heartfelt post, Brooks expressed the immense joy and beauty he has brought into their lives.

Johnson’s father was tragically murdered while Brooks was still pregnant, and years later, she remarried Ameen Brooks, who has since become a supportive stepfather to the LSU basketball star.

Now 42 years old, Kia did not anticipate having another child, but Aythan’s birth a year ago proved to be a transformative and joyful experience. In her birthday message, she shared candid reflections on the unexpected journey of motherhood at this stage in life.

“Good morning, loved ones! It's officially here, Aythan's Beary First Birthday!" she wrote. "And yes I feel it came way too fast ,so it’s bittersweet. But in the midst of party preparations, I'm taking a moment to thank God for blessing us with this precious little miracle.

“At 42, I'm overjoyed with excitement and thankfulness for being gifted this beautiful baby boy, who's not only healthy but also bursting with intelligence and curiosity. Aythan may have been a surprise, but God's timing is perfect, and He knew exactly when we'd need this bundle of joy. Our home is filled with laughter and love because of him his sweet and tender heart has captured everyone's affection.

“As a mom, I'm savoring every moment of this journey, and being in my 'Blessed Momma Era' makes it all the more special. I'm grateful for the wisdom and experience that comes with age, allowing me to cherish these moments even more. Happy birthday to our beloved Aythan! We adore you more than words can express.”

Johnson will turn 22 in November 2025, making her 21 years older than her half-brother, an age difference that has made her feel like his mother, according to her mother, Kia.

Flau'Jae Johnson name-drops Caitlin Clark in new song

Flau'Jae Johnson has both basketball and rap skills, and she has pursued that musical side of herself, following in her father's footsteps, who was also a rapper.

Making references is a thing in rap music, and Johnson has done that in the past, recently doing so for former Iowa star Caitlin Clark in a song she posted on TikTok on Friday.

"Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark,” she said at some point in the song.

Before Clark moved to the WNBA, she was one of the stars of college basketball, competing with Johnson, but there is clearly no love lost between them.

