"I'm torn between pride and nostalgia": Mom Kia Brooks funnily calls out Flau'jae Johnson for leaving her to go with BF Chris Hilton Jr

Momager Kia Brooks expressed her feelings on her daughter Flau'jae Johnson's romance with LSU football player Chris Hilton Jr. on Tuesday on Instagram.

Brooks shared a video of her daughter going out to meet her boyfriend with the caption:

"POV: when your little girl becomes a beautiful woman and trades mom's rides for her boo's."

Brooks also wrote about how she misses the special bond she used to share with Johnson before the LSU star began to date Hilton.

"I'm torn between pride and nostalgia!" Brooks wrote. "As both her mom and manager, it's surreal to see my little girl growing up and preferring her boyfriend's rides over our special bonding time or even the black car. Lord, give me strength! How do other moms cope with this bittersweet transition from sweet little girls to independent young women?"

Johnson was first rumored to be dating Hilton after they both began responding to each other's posts on social media. Before that, Johnson revealed that she went on a date with a secret admirer who showered her with romantic gifts.

The LSU couple went Instagram-official after Johnson shared several snaps of them in matching pajamas on Christmas Day last month.

South Carolina apologizes to Flau'jae Johnson after playing late dad's song in matchup vs. LSU

The University of South Carolina issued an apology to Flau'jae Johnson after her late father Camoflauge's song was played during the Gamecocks' celebration after beating the LSU Tigers 66-56 on Friday.

During the postgame celebration, DJ T.O. played Camoflauge's "Cut Friends," which Johnson later described as "nasty behavior" on X (formerly Twitter).

"I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that," she wrote on Saturday.

On Sunday, South Carolina released a statement apologizing to the LSU star, admitting that the DJ's song selection was inappropriate and disrespectful.

“Her actions were understandably upsetting to Flau’jae Johnson and her family and disrespectful to the LSU program and fans,” part of the statement said. “Conference rivalries and passionate fan bases should only serve to enhance sports, not be used to target individual players personally. We regret that it came to that in our venue after a game that saw both teams capture the level of national attention that women’s basketball has earned.”

DJ T.O., who was suspended for the Gamecocks' next home game on Sunday, also released a statement of apology, saying it was never her intent to disrespect or offend anyone since her job was to make sure everyone had a good time.

