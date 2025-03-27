“I’m not the victim, sports are getting softer”: $20 million worth Dan Hurley sounds off on criticism about his coaching

UConn coach Dan Hurley faced criticism for his coaching style a few days after his team was knocked out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

His reaction was shared by ESPN Originals on Instagram on Wednesday, with the caption:

"Love him or hate him, Dan Hurley puts everything he has into every game 😤."

Dan Hurley, who is worth $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, said in response to the criticism.

"I'm not the victim. Sports are getting softer, and there is not enough people that are living and dying with every possession."

The UConn coach saw his team lose 77-75 to the No. 1 seed Florida Gators (33-4) on Sunday. The No. 8 seed UConn Huskies (24-12) took the fight to their opponents in the first half and ended with a 31-31 tie but were unable to maintain their fighting spirit in the second half and lost 46-44.

Dan Hurley expresses remorse after referee rift

Dan Hurley, known for his intense coaching style, sparked a viral moment after the game when he vented his frustration on the referees as he exited the court through the tunnel.

However, he opened up about the incident, apologizing for his actions on Wednesday evening.

"(UConn head of men's basketball communications) Bobby (Mullen) regrets, just like I regret the moments I've had," Hurley said to reporters, per ESPN. "Obviously, it's all my fault that Bobby got pulled into it.

"I set the whole thing in motion, and I feel horrible. Obviously, he could've handled dealing with the media person with the phone that took the video (differently), he could've obviously let it go."

He finished, saying:

"He should've been better trained for a situation like this. We've been in them all year. But Bobby's a soldier. We all fight like that for each other in our program, and sometimes we go a little too far. But Bobby's a great guy."

With Hurley's team not making it to the Sweet 16, it will now focus on the offseason and prepare ahead of the new season.

