"I might be in a mood for a couple of days": When Kansas star Hunter Dickinson revealed effects of his favorite NFL team losing games

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson has had a great fifth year in college basketball, and in July last year, he revealed a nugget about his off-the-court life while speaking about his favorite NFL team, the Buffalo Bills. The Jayhawk revealed this information during an episode of the Rock Chalk Unplugged podcast.

During the show, some Kansas fans got to ask Hunter a few questions. They also got to take pictures with the 7-foot-2 center. One of the questions they asked was related to the Buffalo Bills, and Hunter took the opportunity to reveal how the team’s results affect his mood

“I mean, the Bills kind of make or break my week in the fall. If they lose on Sunday, I might be in a mood for a couple of days,” he said

The Kansas star also told the story of how he became a Bills fan.

“My parents are from Buffalo and you know, being a Bills fan, I feel like it's passed down. Nobody picks to be a Bills fan, you just gotta be born into that thing”, Hunter said.

The Buffalo Bills have topped the AFC East Division in each of the last five seasons and have appeared in the NFL playoffs for six consecutive years. However, despite their regular-season success, they have not been able to advance to the Super Bowl over this period.

Hunter Dickinson fills Kansas fans with hope for postseason after top performance against Arizona

Hunter Dickinson, the Jayhawks center, matched his career-high 33 points on Saturday while also contributing 10 rebounds in an 83-76 win over No. 24 Arizona. With this win, the Jayhawks ended the regular season with a 20-11, 11-9 (Big 12) record.

Hunter is averaging 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, and his top performance against Arizona will fill the Jayhawks faithful with some hope heading into March Madness.

"They played great," Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the win. "That was about as well as I can remember seniors playing on senior night. They carried us. But, yeah, it was nice. We needed that bad. And we needed our best player to carry us, and we needed everybody else to play well, really well and that's exactly what happened. Hunt (Hunter Dickinson) was unbelievable."

