"I miss my team" , "Time flew": UConn fans get sentimental over Geno Auriemma's 12th NCAA title-winning team

UConn's social media team posted a moment from Geno Auriemma's 2025 NCAA championship win on April 6 against South Carolina. The program's X and IG account posted an image of the players lifting the national trophy, which marked an end to a nine-year drought.

The moment also made the Huskies the all-time leader with 12 title wins. The previous record was held by UCLA's men's basketball program after it went undefeated in the 1995 tournament.

"Three weeks ago, the Huskies won the National Championship," the post read.

UConn fans reacted to the image in the comment section, perfectly matching the energy of the post:

"WOW seems so long ago 💙💙," a fan wrote .

"Bro it’s only been three weeks damn," another fan commented.

"I miss my team 💙," another user wrote.

More fans joined in, resonating the same sentiment around Geno Auriemma's 2024-25 squad on Instagram:

"And it still feels like yesterday 🔥🙌," a user wrote.

"Ohh this team😭😭😭💙💙💙 i want to see documentaries of this season," a fan added.

"And I just watched the UCLA game earlier today. 💅🏽 All tournaments games will be in rotation until November. 😂", another user commented.

"Where’d all the time ago??🥹🥹," another fan wrote.

Fans react to the Huskies' post on Instagram | via @uconnwbb

Geno Auriemma's thoughts on retiring from college basketball

A day after he pushed UConn to greater heights, Geno Auriemma discussed his future in college basketball. While the coach did not give a timeline for his last game in the exclusive interview on TODAY, he did not refrain from the idea of resting his whistle.

"Who knows when that morning I wake up and I just say, 'Listen, I can't do it anymore,'" he said. "But I don’t see that being tomorrow morning - let's put it that way."

The Huskies will have already started planning to add another NCAA championship to its cabinet. Even though standout guard Paige Bueckers transitioned to the WNBA, the team still has notable talents in its roster.

Geno Auriemma's 2025-26 squad will be led by Sarah Strong, who scored a 24-point and 15-rebound double-double in the 82-59 title win against South Carolina. Azzi Fudd, who also posted 24 points, denied the WNBA draft and will return for her senior year.

