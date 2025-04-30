"I missed you baby": MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF Ja'Meesia Ford dances as she reunites with her puppy in latest TikTok video

Ja'Meesia Ford has reunited with someone, but it's not her basketball superstar girlfriend MiLaysia Fulwiley. Instead, she's with her adorable puppy. Ford posted with her dog on TikTok on Tuesday.
"I missed my baby so muchhh 💕💕!! Chico is back in the Cola 😝!! #momdog #iloveyou #fyp #myfirstchild💕 #viral," Ford's TikTok caption read.
Ford posted with Chico on TikTok again Wednesday, showing herself petting the puppy.
"He won’t let me stop 😂😂!!!" Ford said in the caption.
The South Carolina track and field star often shares aspects of her life on TikTok. She sometimes posts content alongside Fulwiley.
"Mood cause we're both 2x SEC Champs🥰," Ford wrote on a Tiktok of she and Fulwiley dancing.
MiLaysia Fulwiley & Ja'Meesia Ford are an athletic power couple
Fulwiley and Ford met at an event for South Carolina women's basketball and track and field in the fall of 2023, when they were both freshmen. However, Fulwiley recalls noticing her future girlfriend on campus before that.
“I liked her outfit,” Fulwiley told The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper, “because she had this ‘schoolgirl’ look. She had on a skirt, and she looked like she was going to class. And I had on my sweats."
The pair got to know one another, and Fulwiley soon realized she wasn't the only athletic superstar in the new relationship. Within just a few months of meeting Fulwiley, Ford set an under-20 world record in the 200 meter, became a two-time NCAA indoor champion in the 200 and 4x400 meters and achieved a world ranking of No. 17 in the 200.
“I got to know her off the track,” Fulwiley said. “So, once I’d seen how she was on the track, I was like, 'Wow, she’s almost as great of a person on the track as she is off the track.'"
The star-studded South Carolina couple won co-Female Freshmen of the Year at South Carolina’s 2024 Gamecock Gala and have continued to find success in their relationship and their athletic careers.
Ford was an indoor first-team All-American this season, and Fulwiley was an essential roleplayer for the women's basketball team, who went on a March Madness run to the national title game. Fulwiley recently announced her committment to play at LSU next season.
Fulwiley expressed the importance of the same sex couple being open with their relationship.
“I’ve never really seen a couple that thrives like us,” Fulwiley said. “That’s what really made us want to go public.”
Fulwiley and Ford are a power couple who have become fan favorites in the South Carolina community.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here