"I missed you baby": MiLaysia Fulwiley's GF Ja'Meesia Ford dances as she reunites with her puppy in latest TikTok video

Ja'Meesia Ford has reunited with someone, but it's not her basketball superstar girlfriend MiLaysia Fulwiley. Instead, she's with her adorable puppy. Ford posted with her dog on TikTok on Tuesday.

Ad

"I missed my baby so muchhh 💕💕!! Chico is back in the Cola 😝!! #momdog #iloveyou #fyp #myfirstchild💕 #viral," Ford's TikTok caption read.

Ad

Trending

Ford posted with Chico on TikTok again Wednesday, showing herself petting the puppy.

"He won’t let me stop 😂😂!!!" Ford said in the caption.

Ad

The South Carolina track and field star often shares aspects of her life on TikTok. She sometimes posts content alongside Fulwiley.

"Mood cause we're both 2x SEC Champs🥰," Ford wrote on a Tiktok of she and Fulwiley dancing.

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley & Ja'Meesia Ford are an athletic power couple

Fulwiley and Ford met at an event for South Carolina women's basketball and track and field in the fall of 2023, when they were both freshmen. However, Fulwiley recalls noticing her future girlfriend on campus before that.

“I liked her outfit,” Fulwiley told The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper, “because she had this ‘schoolgirl’ look. She had on a skirt, and she looked like she was going to class. And I had on my sweats."

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

The pair got to know one another, and Fulwiley soon realized she wasn't the only athletic superstar in the new relationship. Within just a few months of meeting Fulwiley, Ford set an under-20 world record in the 200 meter, became a two-time NCAA indoor champion in the 200 and 4x400 meters and achieved a world ranking of No. 17 in the 200.

Ad

“I got to know her off the track,” Fulwiley said. “So, once I’d seen how she was on the track, I was like, 'Wow, she’s almost as great of a person on the track as she is off the track.'"

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1 - Source: Getty

The star-studded South Carolina couple won co-Female Freshmen of the Year at South Carolina’s 2024 Gamecock Gala and have continued to find success in their relationship and their athletic careers.

Ad

Ford was an indoor first-team All-American this season, and Fulwiley was an essential roleplayer for the women's basketball team, who went on a March Madness run to the national title game. Fulwiley recently announced her committment to play at LSU next season.

Fulwiley expressed the importance of the same sex couple being open with their relationship.

“I’ve never really seen a couple that thrives like us,” Fulwiley said. “That’s what really made us want to go public.”

Fulwiley and Ford are a power couple who have become fan favorites in the South Carolina community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here