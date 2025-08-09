“I need a BYU vs Auburn matchup so I can see Rob vs Haad”: Fans react as 5-star Robert Wright impresses in workout session

College basketball fans were left in awe after a video of sophomore point guard Robert Wright was posted on social media. Wright trasferred to BYU from Baylor and showed fans a glimpse of what he brings to the Cougars ahead of the 2025-26 season.In an Instagram clip posted on Saturday, the 6-foot point guard produced electrifying performances in his workout sessions in BYU uniform, scoring and providing assists as he prepared for the new season.&quot;BYU transfer Robert Wright is a Championship caliber PG1. The rising sophomore was one of the top-ranked players in the portal. 🗣️🔥 @robertwr1ght. He projects to be one of CBB’s assist leaders next season — playing alongside AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders, and Kennard Davis 🪙📊 Fr. stats: 11.5 PPG, 4.2 AST, 2.1 REB, 41% FG, 35% 3PT,&quot; the post said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans reacted in the comments section, with many hyping Wright for his incredible skills.&quot;🔥🔥,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I need a byu v auburn matchup so I can see Rob vs haad,&quot; another fan also wrote.&quot;Pure,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Easy 🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot; another fan commented.Fans react to Robert Wright III's workout clip on IG. Image via @greenlightmediaHere are more comments from fans hyping Wright.&quot;Don’t forget he was the ENGINE for @mvabasketball undefeated squad! 🔥,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Him not them 🔥🔥❤️❤️,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Point god !&quot; A fan wrote.&quot;Pg play ain't dead,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans react to Robert Wright III's workout clip on IG. Image via @greenlightmediaRobert Wright denies joining BYU because of NILFormer Baylor men's basketball star Robert Wright's transfer to BYU in April shook up the college basketball community. Prior to his transfer, Wright was regarded as one of the top-ranked players in the portal and was coveted by many top schools.However, the 6-foot point guard chose the Cougars, leading to speculation that he was convinced with a lucrative NIL pay. In an interview with Deseret News, Wright denied signing with BYU because of NIL, was reportedly around $5 million. He insisted that he just liked head coach Kevin Young's playing style which could get him to the NBA.“I mean, NIL, it is cool that players get to get paid now. … But that didn’t really factor too much into my decision. It was really just for my growth and for my development and my game,” Wright said. “I kinda just thought that coming to BYU and being around guys who have seen the NBA at the highest level and just what they are building and everything, it is just, I didn’t want to pass that up. It didn’t really have too much to do with NIL.”Wright averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game in 2024-25 season. He scored 22 points against BYU on Jan. 28 in the Cougars’ 93-89 overtime win over the Baylor Bears. Wright also made All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and the league’s All-Freshman team.