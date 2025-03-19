"I only need five": Arkansas HC John Calipari bullish on Razorbacks' March Madness chances despite injuries plaguing team

Arkansas coach John Calipari is optimistic about his first March Madness run with the program. The Razorbacks have been criticized for their lack of depth heading into the NCAA Tournament, but Calipari has boldly claimed that he has the armory to compete with the nation's best.

Calipari appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and said he was bullish on Arkansas' chances for a deep run in March Madness.

"We've been playing seven guys for about three weeks now," Calipari said when asked about his team's lack of depth. "Don't feel bad."

“Don’t tell anybody, but I only need five. That’s all,” Calipari added. “So what’ll happen is, if a couple of guys aren’t playing well, they’ll just play less.”

Arkasnsas' leading scorer Adou Thiero is ruled out for the team's opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Kansas. Thiero, who is averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, is recovering from a knee injury and hasn't played since Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, the good news for the Razorbacks is that freshman Boogie Fland, who has been nursing a right thumb injury since Jan. 18, is expected to return for the NCAA Tournament. However, there is uncertainty on whether Fland will be able to live up to expectations after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Calipari manages his players' minutes in March Madness.

John Calipari's Arkansas will take on Kansas Jayhawks in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Arkansas HC John Calipari - Source: Imagn

John Calipari's No. 10-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) will lock horns with the No. 7-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (21-12) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The March Madness game will tip off at 7:10 p.m. EDT from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Arkansas vs. Kansas NCAA Tournament clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also stream it live on Fubo or Paramount+.

Date: Thursday, March 20

Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Fubo or Paramount+

