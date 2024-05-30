Coleman Hawkins has decided that he will stay for another season at the collegiate level. The former Illinois man announced on Thursday that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft, which will take place later this year.

Hawkins has one year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic waiver. At the NBA Scouting Combine, he spoke about where he could go next in his college career:

"I would never play in the Big Ten again. I wouldn't play in the Big East, I would go somewhere with a football team — where I could enjoy a football game.

"Some schools have reached out. Some schools — I've just been honest with them and I haven't wasted their time. I flat-out told them it's just not somewhere I would even consider going."

It isn't completely out of left field for Coleman Hawkins, as the Antelope, California, native had entered the transfer portal at the same time as he declared for the draft. Hawkins spent four seasons with the Fighting Illini and now look for a new home in the NCAA.

Coleman Hawkins' numbers at Illinois

In over four years with the Fighting Illini, Hawkins accrued 979 points, 581 rebounds and 251 assists.

Taking a closer look at those numbers this past season, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

It helped him get a Third Team All-Big Ten Media selection, as he contributed to Illinois winning the Big Ten tournament and reaching the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament.

Where could Coleman Hawkins end up at?

Commentators consider the SEC as a likely landing spot for the power center, with Fayetteville, Arkansas, looking like an ideal destination.

Former Kentucky coach John Calipari is hard at work reconstructing the Hogs roster from almost the ground up, so a player like Hawkins could come in handy. With a list of boosters reported to include Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys owner), the Waltons (Owners of Walmart) and the Tysons (Tyson Food), they also have the money to back up their offer.

