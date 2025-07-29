“I never spoke on the GOAT A’ja [Wilson]”: Flau’jae Johnson clears the air; refuses to do interviews after fiasco from podcast with Shannon Sharpe

Flau’jae Johnson is one of LSU’s brightest young stars, but she has landed in hot water again, this time for comments made during Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap show, where she shared her honest take on the long-standing NBA vs. WNBA debate.In the now-viral episode, Sharpe asked whether top WNBA players like A’ja Wilson or Breanna Stewart could beat the NBA's 12th, 13th and 14th-ranked players one-on-one.“It’s not physically possible,” she said. “You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? I could barely grab rim … You [NBA guys] are jumping over the backboard.”The response sparked heavy backlash online, with fans accusing her of disrespecting WNBA legends like Wilson. Amid the controversy, on Monday, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain her side. She wrote:“This is what y’all mad about bruh?? My opinion? I never spoke on the GOAT A’ja, I just gave MY OPINION. Y’all just want a reason to hate me at this point, man 🤦‍♀️ I’m so over sm.” A fan later blamed the podcast for cutting the video in a misleading way, and Johnson agreed, leading to a follow-up tweet about her intentions.“Yeah, that was messy, I’m not doing anymore interviews,” she tweeted.Despite the drama, Johnson remains one of the most promising young players in women’s college basketball. The LSU guard has made strides both as a scorer and a defender. She helped the Tigers win the national championship in her freshman year.While she was eligible for the WNBA draft this year, she decided to stay in college until 2026. Off the court, she continues to balance her rising music career and her role as a cultural voice.Flau’jae Johnson hosts third annual back-to-school give back in hometownFlau’jae Johnson returned to her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, last weekend for her third annual Back-to-School Giveback Weekend, held in collaboration with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund at EnMarket Arena.“This Giveback Weekend is about showing up,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen how cancer touches families, and I wanted to help bring care to the people who need it. Everyone deserves a chance to catch it early, stay healthy, and feel supported.”The weekend wrapped up with a free community festival on July 26, featuring a live performance from Johnson herself, along with music, food, and fun activities for families.