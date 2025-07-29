  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “I never spoke on the GOAT A’ja [Wilson]”: Flau’jae Johnson clears the air; refuses to do interviews after fiasco from podcast with Shannon Sharpe

“I never spoke on the GOAT A’ja [Wilson]”: Flau’jae Johnson clears the air; refuses to do interviews after fiasco from podcast with Shannon Sharpe

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 29, 2025 15:36 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Flau’jae Johnson is one of LSU’s brightest young stars, but she has landed in hot water again, this time for comments made during Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap show, where she shared her honest take on the long-standing NBA vs. WNBA debate.

Ad

In the now-viral episode, Sharpe asked whether top WNBA players like A’ja Wilson or Breanna Stewart could beat the NBA's 12th, 13th and 14th-ranked players one-on-one.

“It’s not physically possible,” she said. “You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? I could barely grab rim … You [NBA guys] are jumping over the backboard.”

The response sparked heavy backlash online, with fans accusing her of disrespecting WNBA legends like Wilson. Amid the controversy, on Monday, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain her side. She wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“This is what y’all mad about bruh?? My opinion? I never spoke on the GOAT A’ja, I just gave MY OPINION. Y’all just want a reason to hate me at this point, man 🤦‍♀️ I’m so over sm.”
Ad

A fan later blamed the podcast for cutting the video in a misleading way, and Johnson agreed, leading to a follow-up tweet about her intentions.

“Yeah, that was messy, I’m not doing anymore interviews,” she tweeted.
Ad

Despite the drama, Johnson remains one of the most promising young players in women’s college basketball. The LSU guard has made strides both as a scorer and a defender. She helped the Tigers win the national championship in her freshman year.

While she was eligible for the WNBA draft this year, she decided to stay in college until 2026. Off the court, she continues to balance her rising music career and her role as a cultural voice.

Ad

Flau’jae Johnson hosts third annual back-to-school give back in hometown

Flau’jae Johnson returned to her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, last weekend for her third annual Back-to-School Giveback Weekend, held in collaboration with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund at EnMarket Arena.

“This Giveback Weekend is about showing up,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen how cancer touches families, and I wanted to help bring care to the people who need it. Everyone deserves a chance to catch it early, stay healthy, and feel supported.”

The weekend wrapped up with a free community festival on July 26, featuring a live performance from Johnson herself, along with music, food, and fun activities for families.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications