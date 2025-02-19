"I don't normally spend a dime, I'm cheap as heck": $1.5 Million NIL-valued Flau'Jae Johnson's mom takes to social media after recent bling buy

Flau'jae Johnson is playing her junior season with the LSU Tigers. While the guard has a sizeable online presence, her mother Kia Brooks has also been dabbling in social media content creation.

On Tuesday, Brooks shared an Instagram post where she revealed that she bought a diamond anklet using the money she earned as a content creator.

"I don’t normally spend a dime,I’m really cheap as heck, she wrote. "But I wanted a nice anklet for the spring with my sandals. Not to mention I have an additional career now. Which is content creating that pays really well.

"Y’all better tap in and pick up the phones and get creative. It’s bag season!!🥶💰❤️ #KontentKia"

In the video, Kia Brooks was seen trying out the anklet and she wrote that this was her Valentine's Day gift to herself.

Apart from her social media career, Brooks' main job is being Flau'jae Johnson's manager. She helps with the guard's NIL deals, which are valued to be at $1.5 million (per On3).

Kia Brooks' role in Flau'jae Johnson's career

Kia Brooks has played a crucial role in expanding Johnson's business profile. In June 2023, after she was named Innovator of the Year at the INFLCR NIL Summit, the LSU junior thanked her mother during her acceptance speech.

"I want to thank my mom cause she’s really got me this far, being a mom, being my manager, negotiating all my NIL deals, from my shoe deals to my local deals in Baton Rouge so I want to thank her," Johnson said.

"I just want to say, man, I’m blessed, honestly. Just being in a position to be able to profit off my music and my name, image and likeness being a basketball player and a rapper."

Kia Brooks did have a regular job, but she quit it after Flau'jae Johnson's career began to expand, both as a musician and as a basketball player. In an interview with On3 in 2023, Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, shared how the family worked towards helping the guard achieve her goals.

"Just everybody gotta put all the eggs in the pot," he said. "So what my wife did, she put aside her job. She was doing dental. I put aside my job, and we just became entrepreneurs on our own.

"She was doing cooking and I was painting houses and stuff. But we were still working full throttle with Flau’jae and when everything had hit home, now it’s really hitting home."

It has all worked out in the end, as Flau'jae Johnson is successful in both of her careers. She is leading the Tigers on a 25-2 overall record this season and also released her first R&B album "Flau & B" on Valentine's Day.

