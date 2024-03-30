"I have other people that deal with it": Caitlin Clark says she hasn't discussed Ice Cube's $5M BIG3 offer amid Iowa's March Madness run

During a recent press conference ahead of No.1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes' Sweet 16 matchup against the No.5 seeded Colorado Buffaloes, Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark addressed the news of Ice Cube`s $5 million offer to play in his Big3 league.

The NCAA all-time leading scorer had the following to say (via ESPN):

"I found out about the Big3 thing the same exact time you all did. I honestly don't talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven't said a word to me about it."

She continued:

"My main focus is on this team and helping us find a way to beat Colorado and hopefully win another one after that."

The offer to play in the Big3 recently made headlines, even if it wasn't supposed to. Cube himself said that it should've remained private for the time being. Here's what he had to say about the offer to Caitlin Clark going public:

"We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won't deny what's now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn't we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3."

Expand Tweet

If Clark accepts, she would be the first-ever woman to play in the Big3 league. The league is mostly known for employing retired male NBA and overseas professionals.

What does the WNBA have to say about the situation?

Caitlin Clark has already declared for the WNBA Draft (and is almost certainly going to go first overall). The WNBA has the 'Prioritization Rule' in effect, which states that any player who fails to report to their WNBA team before the season's official start date will be suspended for the entire season. This rule will come into full effect this year.

Either way, several comparisons are being made between what Caitlin Clark could earn as a top-ranked rookie in the WNBA compared to the Big3. For one, the best salary that any lottery pick could get in the league is around $76,535 a year. In hindsight, the $5 million Big3 offer could see her reportedly earn around half a million per game.

The situation between Caitlin Clark, the WNBA, and the Big3 is still completely up in the air and no official deals have been inked yet. How the WNBA's Prioritization Rule affects Clark's decision is also uncertain.