  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "I can't be perfect all the time": Kansas guard Zeke Mayo addresses racist, threatening messages after Jayhawks' loss

"I can't be perfect all the time": Kansas guard Zeke Mayo addresses racist, threatening messages after Jayhawks' loss

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 02, 2025 19:48 GMT
NC State v Kansas - Source: Getty
NC State v Kansas - Source: Getty

On Sunday, Kansas guard Zeke Mayo responded to racist and threatening messages he received on social media following the Jayhawks' 78-73 loss to No. 10 Texas Tech.

Ad

Mayo shared screenshots of the messages, which included racist language and threats of violence, on his X account. He later deactivated his account.

"I 100% deserve all the criticism in the world," Mayo wrote in the post on X while attaching the screenshots. “My performance was beyond pitiful today, and has been for a while now. I work my (expletive) off everyday to be great, but I can’t be perfect all the time. I’m sorry to our fans and my teammates, I will continue to get better."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The guard was targeted after the Jayhawks lost their third home game of the season. It's their most home defeats since 2017-18.

The Jayhawks, now 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big 12, sit sixth in the conference standings. This marks their second straight season with at least eight conference losses.

Mayo has averaged 14.0 points per game, second on the team behind Hunter Dickinson's 16.9 ppg.

Zeke Mayo receives strong support from Kansas and teammates amid social media backlash

Following the loss, Kansas coach Bill Self released a statement.

Ad
"I can do a lot of things better," Self said. "We all could do a lot of things better. But I'll roll with these guys every day and be proud of it. Any criticism about the team should be directed at me. I'm the head coach."
Ad

Kansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Travis Goff responded on X, addressing criticism directed at Zeke Mayo.

"To Zeke and all our guys – the Jayhawk family loves you and will always ride with you through thick and thin," Goff wrote.

Kansas will visit No. 4 Houston on Monday night before finishing its season at home against No. 22 Arizona on Saturday.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी