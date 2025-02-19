“I was pissed, I play good when I am mad”: Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon reviews 25-point performance vs Lucy Olsen’s Iowa

In a Big Ten battle between No. 8-ranked Ohio State and Iowa on Monday, the Buckeyes pulled off an 86-78 overtime win. Junior forward Cotie McMahon led the charge for her team as she recorded her second consecutive 25-point performance.

Ad

Only five of McMahon's points came in the first half. During the postgame interview, she was asked about what changed at halftime.

"Honestly, I was pissed, and I feel like I play good when I'm mad," McMahon said.

Ad

Trending

Ohio State outscored Iowa (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) 34-21 in the first half. However, despite McMahon's success in the second half, the Buckeyes put up just 40 points compared to the Hawkeyes' 53 as Lucy Olsen's team forced overtime. Olsen finished with 27 points but it was not enough as Iowa's six-game win streak was snapped.

The Buckeyes moved up one spot in the AP Poll that was released shortly before the game. They proved that they could pick up a win in a tough conference matchup, but their inability to hold on to their first-half lead is a cause for concern.

Ad

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Cotie McMahon's season at Ohio State

This season, Cotie McMahon is averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game and has increased her three-point percentage by 8.7% from last year to 31.7%. Her 2.4 assists per game ties her career high.

Ad

However, the Buckeyes forward's 6.3 rebounds in her sophomore season have decreased to 4.9. McMahon's field goal percentage has also decreased and is at a career-low 43.0% this year.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

McMahon has been a significant contributor to Ohio State. She has 21 starts this season and has recorded 20+ points six times. McMahon also has two double-doubles this year.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at Ohio State - Source: Imagn

What's next for Ohio State?

Four games remain in the regular season for the Buckeyes. The final two games will be against ranked opponents as Ohio State will host No. 22-ranked Michigan State on Feb. 26, before visiting No. 21-ranked Maryland on March 3.

Ad

In Big Ten play, Ohio State (22-3, 11-3) will face other top-ranked programs like No. 3-ranked UCLA and No. 4-ranked USC. The Buckeyes will aim to pick up a few conference tournament wins ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

With March Madness approaching, Ohio State needs to work on sustaining leads to avoid overtime games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here