"I don't play about my daughter's business": Flau’jae Johnson's mom Kia lauds her for "keeping it real" as social media star

Kia Brooks, the mother of LSU star guard Flau’jae Johnson, is known for how well she defends her daughter. The LSU guard spoke about her mom at a recent event, and she was quite impressed with her daughter.

Johnson spoke at the third annual Business of Women's Sports Summit held on Tuesday at Chelsea Factory in New York City.

She held a session alongside Diana Flores and Kamal Bhandal, discussing their collaboration with Invisalign on the Smile Team initiative. The guard, who is also a rapper, spoke about the act of cultivating confidence.

During the session, she emphasized the importance of athletes partnering with brands they genuinely use and care about, citing that as her reason for working with Invisalign. Flau’jae also revealed that she would get in trouble with her mom for accepting deals that do not align with her values.

“For me, it's just about, does our values align?...And sometimes you have to turn down deals when it doesn’t really make sense…No, I'm not really with that , and for me, I gotta get in trouble with my mom right there,” Flau’jae Johnson said.

Kia was present at the event and could be heard laughing in the background of the clip. She posted the video on her Instagram account, backing what Flau’jae said on stage.

“As my daughter’s momager and brand manager, I don’t play about my daughter’s business and neither does she when she’s on stage!,” Kia wrote in the caption of the post.

Kia is a former coach and has taken an important role in Johnson’s life. She manages Flau'Jae's career and is often referred to as “momager” by her daughter, a portmanteau of the words "mom" and "manager."

Flau’jae has managed to be excellent both on the court and in music, making her a strong brand and influencer.

Flau’jae Johnson leads in NIL deals for women’s college basketball in 2025

Syndication: Flau’jae Johnson - Source: Imagn

Johnson has been rocking things on and off the court since joining LSU. Her skills and versatility made her one of the biggest brands to work with at the college level, which increased her NIL valuation.

According to ON3, Johnson has a $1.5M NIL valuation, tied with recent Oklahoma commit and five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez.

Both basketball players currently sit at the top of NIL valuation rankings among women's college basketball athletes.

