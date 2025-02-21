"I put a lot of pressure on Chloe": Dawn Staley reveals how Chloe Kitts bounced back from struggles in Arkansas win

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was pleased with the way Chloe Kitts bounced back from her struggles to help the Gamecocks to a 95-55 win over Arkansas on Thursday night. Kitts posted 10 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and one assist at Colonial Life Area as South Carolina won its 24th game of the season.

Following the win over Arkansas, Staley heaped praise on Kitts, especially as she had demanded that the power forward get more involved in the game.

"I thought Chloe really spearheaded her effort to go in and get some rebounds," Staley said. "I knew she was going to have a really good game today. I think Chloe's been trying to play consistently for us and play the right way." (8:20)

"I put a lot of pressure on Chloe, I do, a lot of pressure, because I feel she's the player that can make really great basketball decisions and plays. And when she doesn't do that for us, we're a different basketball team."

Kitts is averaging 9.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for South Carolina this season. She has grown into an integral player for the Gamecocks and is expected to play a more critical role in the NCAA Tournament.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina will look to finish regular season on a high before March Madness

South Carolina HC Dawn Staley - Source: Getty

Dawn Staley's No. 6 Gamecocks (24-3, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) will look to close out the regular season with a flourish before heading into March Madness. South Carolina travels to play Vanderbilt on Sunday before making the trip to face Ole Miss on Thursday night. The Gamecocks play their final game of the regular season against Kentucky on March 2.

The Gamecocks are the reigning national champions, having gone unbeaten last season. Staley will aim to repeat that success, but South Carolina has a long way to go.

