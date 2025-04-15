  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “I was a QB and wide receiver”: UNC's RJ Davis shares his interest in football before playing basketball

“I was a QB and wide receiver”: UNC's RJ Davis shares his interest in football before playing basketball

By Richard Pereira
Modified Apr 15, 2025 20:25 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-North Carolina at Mississippi - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-North Carolina at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

RJ Davis was an active dual-sport athlete, playing both basketball and football. However, he had to fully commit to one after a certain event.

Ad

Davis appeared as a special guest on Tuesday's episode of the "Run Your Race." He talked about his start in basketball and collegiate career with the North Carolina Tar Heels, developing into one of the best players in the country.

One of the first sections covered his initial love for football, as he played quarterback and wide receiver before switching to basketball.

"I really started playing ball around like seven or eight," Davis said (Timestamp 3:12). "I was kind of battling back and forth between basketball and football at that time. ... I was a QB and wide receiver.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I stopped in seventh grade. Like, what happened was, bro, I'll play on defense. I was playing DB, yeah. So, like, I'm thinking, like, uh, the running back is about to, he's running out to the corner, so I'm chasing after him. Next thing I know, I get blindsided. No more after that. I told my pops I'm like, 'yep, I'm not playing football no more.'"
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

How RJ Davis played throughout college career

RJ Davis arguably made the right decision to fully commit to basketball, especially given the outcome of his collegiate career at North Carolina from 2020 to 2025. He earned multiple awards, winning ACC Player of the Year and the Jerry West Award in 2024. In 175 appearances, he put up 15.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.2 apg and one spg.

As a sophomore, he helped the Tar Heels reach the 2022 national championship game. Even though they lost to Kansas, it marked North Carolina's best NCAA Tournament run since 2017. He returned for the 2024-25 season to use his remaining year of eligibility. He averaged 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 37 games.

RJ Davis is eligible to declare for the 2025 NBA draft in June. However, he has yet to announce his decision.

About the author
Richard Pereira

Richard Pereira

Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.

He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications