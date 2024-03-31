"I haven't read that trash": LSU HC Kim Mulkey doubles down on her past comments over new Washington Post article

The Washington Post article on Kim Mulkey has been the talk of the town ever since its existence was first revealed. During a press conference, the head coach of LSU was clear in her anger about the said piece.

But, in her most recent interview, Mulkey ignored it wholeheartedly. She re-iterated her lack of interest in giving the article a read.

"I haven't read that trash," Mulkey said. "I'm not gonna read it. This is why I hired lawyers. The lawyers will review it and when this season's over, they'll give me a call and say, 'This is our next step.' I'm not reading that stuff."

Earlier, Mulkey mentioned hiring a lawyer to file the defamation suit.

"I have hired the best defamation law firm in the country, and I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me," Mulkey said. "Not many people are in the position to hold these journalists accountable, but I am."

What did the Washington Post have to say about Kim Mulkey?

The hype around the article was insane, with details divulged by Kim Mulkey pointing to the piece being two years in the making. However, when people got a chance to read it, disappointment was the first response.

Instead of the anticipated "hit piece" it promised to be, the story delves into Mulkey's hard-nosed coaching methods, which were generally hostile toward the players. Kim was prepared to expect the best from her athletes, much like Michael Jordan.

Even the players that the Washington Post had gotten quotes about all had 'tame' responses compared to the hype placed around them. Most said they didn't agree with her decision-making or coaching tactics at times.

What's next for Kim Mulkey and LSU?

The LSU Tigers have a chance to go 2-0 on this iteration of the Iowa Hawkeyes as they battle in an NCAA Finals rematch when the two squads battle in the Elite Eight of this year's tournament.

A hotly anticipated matchup, the clash is oozing with star power with the likes of Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson and Haley Van Lith.

With Clark announcing her intentions to move to the WNBA after this season, it promises to be the last time these two squads face off at the NCAA level.

Who do you think walks out as the winner? Let us know in the comments below.