“I really wanted her to go to LSU”: Fans react as Cotie McMahon commits to Ole Miss

Former Ohio State women's basketball forward Cotie McMahon committed her college basketball career to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025-26 season. McMahon's commitment was announced by Overtime women's basketball on Instagram, which elicited a wave of reactions from college hoops fans.

"Getting WHIPLASH from all these transfers but LET’S GO COTIE 🗣️🗣️🗣️," Overtime wrote on Thursday.

While the majority were happy for the junior, others said they preffered her transfering to Kim Mulkey's LSU since she had a winning mentality. Here are some of their comments:

"I knew she was goin go sec but I didn’t know what School I really wanted her to go to LSU," a fan wrote.

"I was hoping lsu or tenn! I feel she wanted to compete for title don't see it with ole m," another fan wrote.

Coach Yo [Yolett McPhee-McCuin] pls take care of one of my fav crash out ❤️😢😂 we wanted her at LSU but I’ll take her at any SEC team and support," a fan commented.

Other fans approved the move and also hailed Ole Miss head coach McPhee-McCuin for securing McMahon's commitment.

"Holy 💩!!!! This might put Ole Miss pass a Sweet 16! Great coach in @yoweezy15 I can’t wait until next fall now!!" A fan wrote.

"Coach Yo will be a great mentor for her. I hope she is transformed into a better teammate. All the best!" Another fan wrote.

"Coach Yo rest omg other ppl need players," a fan commented.

"I love that move for her!" Another fan commented.

What does Cotie McMahon's commitment mean for Ole Miss?

Ole Miss women's basketball has secured the commitment of the program's best player from the transfer portal, Cotie McMahon. McMahon will play as a senior for the Rebels after she led Ohio State in scoring with 14.4 points per game last season. She also led the Buckeyes in rebounds (6.3) after starting all 32 games.

The Dayton, Ohio native was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2024 and 2025. She is regarded as an excellent addition for coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin who is hunting for replacements for the program's graduating top three players- Madison Scott, Kennedy Todd-Williams and Starr Jacobs.

Meanwhile, the Ole Miss team is coming off its second appearance in the Sweet 16 in the last three year. With McMahon in the Rebels' roster, expectations are high that she can help them make a louder statement in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

