"I say, hell yes!": $13 million worth Patrick Beverly claims former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark won't have problems adjusting to WNBA

Caitlin Clark has received a lot of opposition in the last couple of weeks as she rounds up her college career. A lot of these have come from current and former WNBA players, who believe the former Iowa star's brilliance at the collegiate level will not transcend to the professional stage.

However, Patrick Beverly has a much different view on Clark's future in the WNBA. Speaking on a recent installment of the “Pat Bev Podcast,” the Milwaukee Bucks guard expressed his certainty about Clark seamlessly adapting to the WNBA despite disapproval.

“People ask me, Pat Bev, do you think her game is going to translate to the WNBA? I say, hell yes … She has the most points, boys and girls”

Patrick Beverly compares Caitlin Clark's situation to that of Steph Curry

Speaking further on the podcast show, the $13 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Patrick Beverly compared the current situation of Caitlin Clark to that of Steph Curry when he was drafted. Not many believe his ability to score three-pointers, which he was known for during his time at Davidson, will transcend to the NBA.

Curry now has the most 3-pointers in the history of the NBA, despite struggling at it in his early days in the league. According to Beverly, Clark is in this situation at the moment and he believes the former Hawkeyes point guard will be a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA.

“When they drafted Steph Curry, they said ‘Man that sh*it ain't going to work.’ I said ‘That sh*t ain't going to work. Steph, top shooting that sh*t bro. That sh*t is missing bro. You're shooting from half court, who the f**k.”

“He looked at me and said ‘Pat that's my shot’. 15 years later, NBA history three-point shooter. There's just some sh*t you can't teach. Touch and shoot, you can't teach that. She (Caitlin Clark) got the sh*t.”

How fast will Caitlin Clark adapt to the WNBA?

Caitlin Clark is arguably the most outstanding talent ever to play women's college basketball. She ended her college career with several records, including the most points in the history of NCAA Division I, irrespective of gender.

With her giant stride at the collegiate level, it's wild not to see a future Hall of Famer in her. She is expected to take the league by storm immediately and elevate it to a whole new level. Her presence will undoubtedly bring more attention to the WNBA.