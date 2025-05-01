"I sense another championship": Hoops fans react to Dawn Staley's South Carolina welcoming "new birdies" to the squad

Dawn Staley is adding depth ahead of next season. South Carolina women's basketball shared photos of the team's new additions on Instagram on Thursday.
"Welcoming the new birdies to the nest 🤙," the caption read.
New members of the Gamecocks squad include No. 4 overall recruit Agot Makeer, five-star recruit Ayla McDowell, FSU transfer Ta'Niya Latson and Mississippi State transfer Madina Okot.
Fans reacted to the new additions to Staley's squad. Many suggested that South Carolina will win a national championship in the near future.
"I sense another championship😝," a fan said.
"Loading🏆 ............"
"These beautiful birdies have the look of champions💍🏆🏀🙏🏾🤙🏽"
Others pointed out which new players they're most excited to see.
"I think McDowell is going to shock a lot of people. She's a gamer with great size and great feel for the game and she competes on both ends."
"Ayla and Agot about [to] be a huge problem."
Some welcomed the new Gamecocks to the team and showed their support.
"We keep building, go Gamecocks👏👏🔥🙌🙏👑💪🏀🐔🐔🤙🤙"
"Look at these beautiful people. So excited for what's to come!❤️❤️❤️❤️"
"Welcome to the Fam Ladies!! Can't wait to support and yell loudly for all of you!!!❤️🔥"
What Dawn Staley has to say about South Carolina's new additions
In South Carolina women's basketball's Instagram post, Staley reflected on what the Gamecocks are gaining with each new addition.
The veteran coach went to work in the transfer portal this offseason, picking up top transfer portal prospect Ta'Niya Latson and Bulldogs star Madina Okot. Latson comes to South Carolina with a list of accolades, having been named a second-team All-American and a three-time All-ACC selection. The star's 25.2 points per game this season led the nation.
"Ta'Niya's accomplishments speak for themselves," Staley said. "But, the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score. She has another superpower in her ability to set up her teammates to score, and that's just a dangerous combination for opposing teams. Ta'Niya is an incredible leader and more importantly a fierce competitor."
South Carolina is getting an exceptional shooter in Okot. Last season, she shot 64.9%, the best in the SEC and fourth in the nation.
"Madina gives our frontcourt additional size and speed," Staley said. "She has the ability to score, rebound and defend, and her competitiveness and SEC experience are added bonuses."
The Gamecocks have a great incoming class as well, gaining five-star recruits in Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell. Makeer played her final high school season at Montverde Academy and was praised by Staley for her size, speed and versatility.
"Agot is super talented and has an unlimited ceiling," Staley said.
Staley pointed to McDowell's size, athleticism and defensive skills as strengths for the wing.
"A winner at every level, she moves the needle for her teams," Staley said.
Staley's squad has some exciting additions for next season that can hopefully help lead the team to a national championship.
