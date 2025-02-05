“I was singularly focused on my career and that ain’t the way to do it”: When Dawn Staley detailed differences between herself and current players

Before becoming one of the greatest coaches in NCAA history, Dawn Staley made a name for herself as a basketball player in the college and professional ranks. The South Carolina coach detailed the differences between her playing career and those of her current players in a chat with Brett Ledbetter on his "What Drives Winning" channel, which premiered on YouTube on Jan. 23, 2023.

Staley talked to Ledbetter within a week of winning the NCAA title with the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2021-22 season. She reflected on her championship campaign during the interview, discussing various topics, including how she managed her players' distractions.

Ledbetter asked Staley when she realized that the actions of her players away from practice were just as impactful to their performance as what they did with her around them.

"I don’t speak a whole lot about when I was an athlete because I’m much, much different than them," Staley said (Timestamp 25:45). "Like, I was singularly focused on my career and that ain’t the way to do it. It’s not, it’s not. But there are things that contribute to your success."

Dawn Staley recalled having an end-of-the-year meeting with one of her players, who she thought had too many distractions. Staley told her that if she got rid of those things, she would be one heck of a player.

"I told her she’s got too many distractions off the floor," she said. "I told her if your friends aren’t pushing you to go get extra workouts in, they’re not for you.

"And if your friends aren’t going to the WNBA or trying to be successful or see themselves being successful in the next three to four years, y’all not equally yoked."

Staley offered some advice to help that player find success in the future, saying:

“You’re gonna be who you hang around with. They're either gonna push you forward or they’re gonna pull you back. There’s no in between. I just told her to choose yourself, choose your success over everybody else’s success," Staley said.

Dawn Staley's stellar playing career with Virginia

Dawn Staley had a glittering college career with the Virginia Cavaliers before turning professional to play for the Charlotte Sting and the Houston Comets in the WNBA. She led Virginia to three consecutive Final Four appearances from 1990 to 1992.

Dawn Staley failed to bring home the title, though, losing in the semifinals in 1990 and 1992 and falling short in heartbreaking fashion in the championship game against Tennessee in 1991. She recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals in the 70-67 double-overtime loss to the Lady Vols.

