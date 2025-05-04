"I would sit in the parking lot of Kramer's football practices": Kim Mulkey reflects on prioritizing her family amid coaching career

Kim Mulkey has established herself as one of the finest coaches on the college basketball circuit. But the LSU coach is also a hardcore, family-oriented woman.

In an episode of the "Get Gordon Presents" podcast released on Friday, Mulkey spoke highly about her relationship with her family while also recalling an incident in which she prioritized her loved ones over coaching.

"I told Baylor president at the time, I said, if a decision has to be made between my family and my job, that decision was made a long time ago," Mukey said (27:55).

"And I always keep my priorities in line. And I always think, when I die and those kids stand at that casket, are they going to look down at their mom and go, 'She put her career in front of us,' or are they going to say, 'She had a great career and she never lost her priority, and her priority was us.'

"And that's why I always make decisions, including Makenzie, including Kramer, now Clay, my son-in-law, and the grandchildren are too young. But everything I do, I make sure that it revolves around them."

Mulkey reiterated that her family has always been her priority.

"But no, my family comes first in everything that I do ... I would sit in the parking lot at Kramer's football practices, way far away, and take my lunch and just sit there because I'm watching Kramer."

Mulkey was married to Randy Robertson, a former Louisiana Tech quarterback, from 1987 to 2006. They have two children, a daughter named Makenzie and a son, Kramer, who has been a part of the MLB's St. Louis Cardinals.

Mulkey's son-in-law, Clay Fuller, played football as a wideout for Baylor.

A glimpse into Kim Mulkey's coaching career

LSU Tigers HC Kim Mulkey - Source: Imagn

Kim Mulkey began her coaching journey as an assistant at Louisiana Tech in 1985. She was promoted to associate head coach in 1996 and spent four more years with the Bulldogs.

In 2000, Mulkey got her first head coaching job, at Baylor. She spent 21 years at the helm, where she won three national titles.

In 2021, Mulkey joined LSU and won the national championship in 2023.

Across her 25-year coaching career, Kim Mulkey has compiled a 754–124 record.

