“I stand corrected!”: $12 million worth Dawn Staley reacts as ex-South Carolina star Te-Hina Paopao starts for Atlanta Dream in her WNBA debut 

Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard and now Atlanta Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao just played her first-ever WNBA game. On Saturday, the 2025 WNBA season opened with one of its first games being a matchup between the Dream and the Washington Mystics on the latter's home floor.

Ad

Paopao's former coach at her alma mater, Dawn Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million per Celebrity Net Worth, rejoiced over the fact that the guard was starting in her professional league debut. Staley posted the Dream's graphic of their starting five against the Mystics on X/Twitter, including a caption that showed her fired-up reaction:

"I stand corrected!! Starting at PG, @tehinapaopaoo! Let’s get it started Pao!!!," Staley exclaimed.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the Dream ended up losing to Washington by four points, 94-90. In her first start and WNBA debut, Paopao put up seven points on 3-for-6 overall shooting, to go along with three rebounds, four assists and a steal in 25 minutes played.

Despite the loss, Paopao has her rookie year ahead of her with the whole Gamecocks program and her former mentor Dawn Staley rallying closely behind. She is coming off a five-year college basketball tenure, the first three of which were spent with the Oregon Ducks while the last two were with Staley at South Carolina.

Ad

Throughout her collegiate hoops stint, the Oceanside, California native averaged 11.4 markers, 3.3 boards, 3.4 dimes and 1.1 steals per game. She helped the 2024-25 Gamecocks to an overall record of 35-4, 15-1 during 2025 SEC play.

Te-Hina Paopao heads into WNBA after 2 straight national finals trips with coach Dawn Staley

Ad

As Te-Hina Paopao commences his first season in the WNBA with the Atlanta Dream, she is bringing valuable NCAA national championship game experience with her. In the final two seasons of her college basketball tenure, Paopao went to back-to-back winner-take-all games in 2024 and 2025 under the tutelage of coach Dawn Staley with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Their two trips to the culmination of March Madness resulted in a 1-1 record. In 2024, Paopao won her lone national title with the Gamecocks after they toppled the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75. But, in their national championship defense a year later, they were defeated convincingly by Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies 82-59, to put an end to her college stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here