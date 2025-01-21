“I still feel sick”- Dan Hurley talks about nerves as Geno Auriemma recalls his advice to UConn men’s HC before NCAA title win

Geno Auriemma and Dan Hurley are two of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. During their time at UConn, they won a combined 13 NCAA titles. The Huskies coaches looked back at one of those championship runs in the first episode of "Legendary Basketball," which was shown on UConn's social media channels on Monday, January 20.

In the short clip posted on the Huskies' Instagram page, Auriemma and Hurley recalled UConn's 2023 title win against the San Diego State Aztecs in the men's basketball national championship. Auriemma shared what he told Hurley one day before the biggest game of his coaching career.

Trending

"I told you the night before the first championship game in Houston, I said, 'Tomorrow is gonna be the worst day of your life,'" Auriemma said.

That drew some laughs from Dan Hurley, who replied:

"You did say that."

Auriemma explained why that was the case.

"Cause if you win, you’re gonna be beside yourself to get back here. And if you lose, you’re gonna want to destroy everything you’ve done because it’s not good enough, and I got to get back here and prove that I can win this. It’s a no-win situation," Auriemma told Hurley.

Hurley echoed Auriemma's sentiment, saying:

"There's no win."

Auriemma replied:

"You're not going to enjoy it longer than however many days or months."

Hurley then made a counter-argument, saying:

"But your confidence is high."

Auriemma replied:

"Your confidence is sky-high."

Hurley went on to talk about his own experience:

"But you still have the same stomach that you get during the season. The same level of nerves and anxiety, like that to me has not decreased at all. I still feel sick," Hurley said.

Dan Hurley and Geno Auriemma on track to make another NCAA title run

Dan Hurley and Geno Auriemma remain on track to lead their respective UConn teams to another national title this 2024-25 season. Hurley's Huskies may have lost two of their last three games, but they are still in the top 25 of the latest Associated Press rankings. They dropped five spots to No. 19 after their losses to Villanova and Creighton.

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley leads his team against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on January 18, 2025. Photo: Getty

Auriemma's Huskies, on the other hand, are firing on all cylinders at the moment. They have won their last seven games by an average of 35.3 points to solidify their hold of the No. 6 position in the AP rankings. They are coming off a 96-36 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here