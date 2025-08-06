"I was supposed to be a statistic": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shares inspirational words while recounting her childhood hardships

Flau'jae Johnson is living the dream of a successful college basketball player and fast-rising rapper. However, she made it clear that her life journey was not a smooth one. In an Instagram clip shared by her mother, Kia Brooks, on Wednesday, Johnson shared some inspirational words about chasing your dreams no matter what.&quot;I feel like, I'm a firm believer that you gotta see it to believe it, right? Like, I've never seen rapper and a basketball in one person, right? But that inspired me like a dream,&quot; Johnson said.&quot;It's important for me sit here and be in your faces and tell y'all how to dream. You know what I'm saying? It's important to like, everybody here got a dream. God gave everybody a gift. It's important for y'all to go chase it. If you look at your circumstances, it might seem impossible.&quot;The LSU women's basketball star shared some insights about how hard life was for her growing up as a child of a single mom. She recalled how she did not let any distractions stop her from chasing her dreams.&quot;I was supposed to be a statistic,&quot; Johnson added. &quot;I grew up, single mom raising two kids on her own. I couldn't win in any other direction. But I did everything but get distracted. And that's like the number one thing for y'all.&quot;Distraction is laid out in front of y'all. TikTok, Instagram, friends, bad influences. So I don't know, it's just important for me to tell you how to lead. Like, don't be followers in the world, followers in the social media. Lead.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInspired by her father, rapper Jason Johnson, popularly known as Camoflauge, who was killed before she was born, Flau'jae began her music career as a child. She first gained public attention when she auditioned for the America's Got Talent show at the age of 12. Despite exiting in the quarterfinals, Johnson went on to make a name for herself as a rapper after signing for Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation.Johnson, a McDonald's All-American, joined Kim Mulkey's LSU team and helped the Lady Tigers win the 2022-23 national championship. In her three years, LSU has consistently advanced to the Tournament's Elite Eight.Flau'jae Johnson hosts third Back to School Giveback WeekendFlau'jae Johnson does not forget to give back to the community that raised her. The LSU women's basketball star returned to her hometown in Savannah, Georgia, and hosted a Back to School Giveback Weekend. The event, hosted in partnership with Powerade, Puma, The Kay Yow Cancer Fund, and St. Joseph’s/ Candler, was held at Enmarket Arena on Friday, July 25th and Saturday, July 26th.On Friday, women from Savannah region received screening mammograms from the St. Joseph's/ Candler Mobile Mammography Unit. On Saturday, Johnson hosted a Back to School Giveback Festival with family-friendly activities. Kids used fake dollars bearing Johnson's image to &quot;buy&quot; school supplies such as backpacks, headphones, shoes, stationery, uniforms and more.