"I would take LeBron on my team": Aidan Mahaney names his dream lineup for a 3x3 pickup game

After a single year with the UConn Huskies, Aidan Mahaney has committed to UC Santa Barbara from the transfer portal. He decided to return home to California for the final year of his eligibility.

Mahaney, who featured for UConn for a solitary year, was with St. Mary's previously. He had two standout years with St. Mary's before moving on to Connecticut.

Before leaving UConn, the guard sat down for an interview with Storrs Central. The video went live on Saturday, where he spoke on various things starting from his career to taking picks for three versus three games.

"I would take LeBron on my team, and I would take my older brother Carter, so that's a good three right there. And then against who we play against, I play against, we'll put Tarris out there to match up with Bron," Aidan Mahaney said when asked to pick a 3V3 team (3:18).

"And then I'm gonna go with the with the Marshall brothers from Stockton. One of them plays football for UCLA and one runs track for Houston right now. So I would say those two, we used to match up a bunch, just to keep it brother themed," he added.

Mahaney struggled to find consistent gametime at Connecticut and, therefore, he decided to enter the transfer portal to seek a fresh start. He only started the first four games at the start of the season and then he was demoted from the starting lineup.

Aidan Mahaney aims for a fresh start at UC Santa Barbara in his final year of collegiate career

The 6-foot-3 guard who hails from Lafayette, California, quickly became a standout player during his freshman year at St. Mary's Gaels. He racked up good numbers as a rookie, averaging 13.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 42.8% with 40.0% from the 3-point line.

Mahaney continued his exceptional performance for the Gaels in his sophomore year as he replicated similar numbers while improving on some metrics. In his second season, he started all of the 34 games and averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He shot 35.5% from beyond the arc.

But his points came down drastically in Connecticut as he was used as a bench piece by Dan Hurley. He appeared in 34 games but only saw his name in the starting lineup five times throughout the season. He averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 assists and 0.8 rebounds.

