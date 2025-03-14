"I can't tell you 'bout my whereabouts": South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley & Tessa Johnson share playful banter during "Tea Time"

South Carolina Gamecock stars MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson showcased their fun side in the locker room on Friday. Both basketball players were seen having a playful bant during 'Tea Time' in a post shared by Gamecockwbb on Instagram.

"A little locker room 🍵 for you on a Friday... @tessajohnson4."

In the video, MiLaysia Fulwiley was asked what she was going to do on her four days off, and she said:

"What am I gonna do, man? I don't even know what I'm gonna do because I canceled my trip to Miami. Yeah, that sucks. So you, you don't have anything else. Yeah, I can't tell y'all my whereabouts."

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson have had a great connection both on and off the court this season. The guards have played an important role in the Gamecocks' performance, most especially in the just-concluded SEC women's basketball tournament.

Fulwiley has averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 41.5 FG%, while her teammate Johnson has 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 48.0 FG% per game this season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship - South Carolina vs Texas - Source: Imagn

MiLaysia Fulwiley & Tessa Johnson help the Gamecocks win SEC tournament

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson played a key role in the No.1 South Carolina Gamecocks' 64-45 victory over No.2 Texas Longhorns in the final of the SEC tournament on Sunday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Both guards helped their team secure an automatic qualification to the NCAA Tournament. Despite Fulwiley not having the best of games, she managed just five points, two assists, and three rebounds.

On the other hand, Tessa Johnson scored the second most points for her team (14) in the game. Chloe Kitts was at the top of her game for the Gamecocks, scoring a team-best 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds and three assists.

Following the victory, South Carolina won its third consecutive SEC Tournament Championship. The win puts them in pole position to secure a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

