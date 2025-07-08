“I think Azzi Fudd has a girlfriend”: Fans go berserk after UConn star posts mirror selfie with Paige Bueckers

College basketball fans were left buzzing after Azzi Fudd posted a mirror selfie with her former UConn teammate, and now girlfriend, Paige Bueckers. The two hard launched their relationship on June 21, and fans have rooted for them at every opportunity.

Fudd and Bueckers have been nearly inseparable in recent months, from public appearances to casual outings. They have been together often, including the 2025 WNBA draft, where Fudd was at Bueckers’ table, showing support as she was picked by Dallas.

The now-viral selfie has left fans buzzing about their relationship. It was also posted on X, where fans expressed joy about what the two share.

“If I were Paige, I too, would always keep my face near THEE Azzi Fudd 🙂‍↕️,” one fan wrote.

“Congratufuckinglations Azzi Fudd,” another fan wrote.

“The power couple of our generation, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd,” a fan said.

Others took the chance to share more humorous takes.

“Paige said screw this coach I’m gonna focus on my happy place – AZZI FUDD,” a fan tweeted.

“If Azzi Fudd were my girlfriend I’d hold on to her like a koala too 😭,” another fan commented.

“Bruh, it’s Azzi Fudd. I’d hold on tight to her too 😂,” one fan wrote.

“Azzi Fudd casually breaking the internet on a Tuesday afternoon… our nonchalant final boss 😭,” a fan said.

Their relationship was confirmed when Fudd posted a photo of a phone case that read "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend," and fans have enjoyed watching their relationship unfold.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers seen holding hands after Wings loss to Phoenix

Azzi Fudd was in the stands to support Paige Bueckers, during the Dallas Wings' 102-72 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday.

After the UConn star shared pictures from the game on Instagram, a video surfaced where Fudd and Bueckers were holding hands.

The college season is on break, which has given Fudd the opportunity to watch Bueckers play live for the Wings on several occasions.

