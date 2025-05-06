“I think they are gonna get PJ Haggerty”: NCAA analyst heaps praise for Will Wade and NC State’s transfer portal

It's only been a few short weeks since McNeese State coach Will Wade was hired for the NC State job. But suffice it to say that Wade's hard work on the transfer portal trail is already winning over fans and media members alike. Despite a late start and a limited roster to build around, Wade's portal work is drawing notice.

Ad

Longtime reporter Jeff Goodman, who now operates Field of 68, dropped some significant praise Wade's work in a recent Field of 68 podcast. Discussing the best coaching hires of the offseason, Goodman immediately dived in on Wade.

"Will Wade at NC State, you are not going to find a better fit. Those fans are out of their minds. They want somebody who is going to fight [Duke's] Jon Scheyer, who's going to fight North Carolina, who's going to come out and say some crazy s*** and then try to back it up. Will Wade's already got Tre Holloman, a good solid pick, veteran guard, Terrance Arcenaux, a talented kid who never got a full chance at Houston.... I think he's going to get PJ Haggerty as well. I would think to me, it'd be hard to argue with Will Wade being the best hire of this cycle."-- Jeff Goodman

Ad

Trending

Ad

Goodman's observations on Wade have certainly been borne out by an impressive performance. With six commitments already in hand, NC State has been making some significant noise. But in his forecast of the future, Goodman hinted at the possibility for an even bigger portal bomb that Wade is trying to drop.

Haggerty the cherry on top of a great portal class for NC State and Wade?

Memphis transfer P.J. Haggerty could be the last piece of a massive NC State portal haul. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Memphis guard P.J. Haggerty is one of the top players who entered the transfer portal. 247sports ranks Haggerty as the No. 2 entrant in the portal, trailing only Michigan power forward addition Yaxel Lendeborg. The 6-foot-3 Haggerty is looking for a fourth school. Out of high school, he barely played at TCU before starring first at Tulsa and then at Memphis.

Ad

Last year at Memphis, Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-3 guard could well end up in the NBA, and has reportedly been seeking $4 million from a potential college team in NIL payout.

Meanwhile, Wade took over a 12-19 team where the top seven scorers were all seniors (although five of them had another year of eligibility and have entered the portal). Led by Holloman and Arcenaux, despite a late start, Wade has accrued the No. 36 national class from 247sports. The addition of Haggerty would likely jump NC State into the top couple squads in the ACC.

What do you think about Wade's portal work and the potential addition of Haggerty? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here