"I think they're that good": Analyst Seth Greenberg backs SEC giants to have "UConn-type" run during March Madness

With the bracket set and the NCAA Tournament about to start, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg picked his favorite storyline for the tourney. Greenberg didn’t go with Duke (at least not at first) or number one overall Auburn. Instead, the analyst picked the Florida Gators.

Ad

After winning a loaded SEC Tournament, Todd Golden’s squad seems to be playing its best basketball at the right time. The college basketball insider shared his thoughts on the Gators in “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“I think Florida can have a UConn-type run through the NCAA Tournament. I think they are that good. I call them ‘Noah’s arc,’ they got two of everything. The pace. The force. The freedom that they play with.

Ad

Trending

"Their bigs run the floor. They are skilled. Walter Clayton to me is a lottery pick at the guard position. They go 10 deep. I think Florida’s dominance in the SEC Tournament, how they won, is one of the storylines,” Seth Greenberg said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 30-4 Gators have won 13 of their last 14 games, with their only loss coming in a five-point affair against Georgia. In the conference tournament, they made quick work of Missouri and Alabama before defeating Tennessee in the title game.

It’s appropriate that Seth Greenberg compared Florida to the two-time defending national champions, as the Gators would face UConn if both teams advance to the second round of the tournament.

Florida has not won a national title since they went back-to-back in 2006 and 2007 under Billy Donovan. This feels like a perfect opportunity to do it.

Ad

Seth Greenberg believes Duke needs Cooper Flagg to win it all

Another topic Greenberg considered important entering the NCAA Tournament is Cooper Flagg’s availability. The Duke star forward suffered an ankle injury during the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and hasn’t played since.

The insider believes the Blue Devils need their big man to win the title, so his health for the next couple of weeks will be vital.

Ad

“I think he is going to get the green light to go. I think just in listening to Jon (Scheyer) – who’s done just an incredible job – but listening to Jon, I think what they are going to try to do is he’s going to do some individual workout stuff today, back in practice.

Ad

"Some skill work, probably no contact. Probably Tuesday or Wednesday, he’ll do some live stuff they’re going to see how it reacts,” Seth Greenberg said.

While Duke still won the ACC title without the Naismith Player of the Year finalist, making a run in the national tournament would be a tall task.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here