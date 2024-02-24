"I think it’s very possible": CBB insider says Bronny James has a strong chance of being in the NBA next season

Bronny James’ NBA future has been hotly debated in the last couple of days. The USC point guard could be in the NBA next season with the influence of his father, LeBron James, despite his significant struggles with the Trojans this season.

College basketball insider Adam Finkelstein believes Bronny is more likely to be in the NBA next season. In his appearance on a recent episode of “College Basketball Recruiting Weekly,” he mentioned that the huge influence of LeBron James in the NBA could make it happen.

“I think it’s very possible and probably likely that he still declares for the draft after the year,” Finkelstein said. And if you have followed LeBron James over the years, you should know that this is a man who dictates more front-office moves than maybe any player in NBA history.

“He’s been setting this up for two years. I think it’s very possible Bronny James is in the NBA next year, but as I said last year, that won’t be based solely on his own merit as a prospect but on what comes with being LeBron James’ son.”

Bronny James is not ready for the NBA

Considering his performance for USC in the ongoing college basketball season, it's evident that Bronny James doesn't possess the readiness for the NBA. The point guard has been largely unimpressive since he came back to the court in December following his cardiac arrest.

Bronny James has played most from the bench this season and only got a run of starts when a couple of the Trojans’ starters were out injured. This obviously does not present him as a one-and-done prospect for the NBA.

“This is a guy who’s coming off the bench for USC, playing behind Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier,” Finkelstein said. “And this is a USC team that is struggling in the Pac-12. So I just don’t know that I would cosign [his NBA readiness].

“Far for me to disagree with LeBron James, but as I’ve said many times before, I’ve yet to meet a dad who is completely unbiased, even if they claim to be. And Bronny just doesn’t look like a one-and-done.”

LeBron James's desire to play on the same court alongside his son could give Bronny an NBA future earlier than he deserves. Any franchise that drafts the USC point guard gets the peck of LeBron in free agency. This is obviously one good offer that many NBA teams will be open to.