“I think it’s sweet”: UConn’s Azzi Fudd acknowledges her cute nickname given by college hoops fans 

Azzi Fudd may not have seen a lot of game time at UConn last season due to injury, but she has become a fan-favorite at Storrs. While she is still some time away from returning to the court, she shared her appreciation to the Huskies fans, particularly for the nickname she has received from them.

In a clip originally posted by the Big East WBB X account on Monday, Azzi Fudd thanked fans for the nickname 'People's Princess' and gave a kind message to them.

"I mean, I've come to like it. My given nickname, 'People's Princess'. Yeah, I don't know, I like it. I think it's sweet," said Fudd.

Azzi Fudd, who was UConn's top recruit in 2021, emerged as a force in the Huskies' backcourt during her freshman and sophomore seasons. She averaged 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in her freshman season, and improved those statistics to 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in her sophomore season.

Fudd played just two games last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury during a practice session. She was part of a massive injury list last season, which also featured Caroline Ducharme. That gave an opportunity for the Huskies' freshman recruits to shine.

Geno Auriemma believes Azzi Fudd is close to a return

Fudd's recovery is still ongoing, which has kept her out of the Huskies' opening three games this season. However, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma believes she is close to returning to the court, which would give his side a welcome boost.

"Azzi is probably the closest. I would expect we see her, at some point... soon," Auriemma said last week.

Despite Fudd's absence, the Huskies have made a solid start to the 2024-25 season, winning all three of their opening games. Paige Bueckers, who earned a unanimous selection in AP's Preseason All-America Team, has been a key part of their success, showing her passion to win a national championship in her final season of college basketball.

Across those three games, Bueckers has averaged 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals. Sarah Strong, the nation's top recruit, has also shown immense potential, averaging 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals to begin her maiden season of college basketball in emphatic fashion.

