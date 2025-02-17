“I think her job was to just foul Maya Moore”: Geno Auriemma recalls Chiney Ogwumike’s trash-talking after fouling out

Geno Auriemma, the Connecticut women's basketball coach, recalls Chiney Ogwumike's feisty on-court antics, particularly one memorable instance where the forward's trash-talked after fouling out of the game.

Ad

College GameDay brought together a dynamic panel featuring Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter and a special guest, legendary coach Auriemma.

This crew was brought to dissect the highly anticipated clash between two women's college basketball titans.

Ahead of the game between the No. 7 UConn Huskies and the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, ESPN uploaded a video to their YouTube channel, with the analysts recalling a memorable past incident.

"We had won 99 in a row and we played at Stanford she fouled out. I think her job was just to foul Mayam Moore every possession every time and she fouls out and she walks over to me. As she's leaving the Court gives me a big hug, I love you coach but you're going to lose today," Auriemma said. (5:20)

Ad

Trending

Chiney then replied:

"I can't believe you still remember that but yes we did get the win so yeah."

Ad

In a reflective moment, the UConn head coach recalled a game against the Stanford Cardinal, a game in which he faced off against a talented Stanford squad featuring the formidable Chiney Ogwumike.

Geno boasts an unparalleled coaching legacy, having the most wins and the highest winning percentage among college coaches in 10 seasons.

Following the memorable moment from the crew, the UConn Huskies went on to claim a thrilling victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ad

North Carolina State v South Carolina - Source: Getty

Auriemma's team claims victory over Gamecocks

The UConn Huskies continued their dominance in the Big East Conference, stretching their winning streak with a resounding 87-58 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ad

In a commanding performance, Auriemma's side swept all four quarters (21-14, 24-9, 25-21, 17-14) to secure a convincing victory over their opponents.

Connecticut v Georgetown - Source: Getty

The win cemented the UConn Huskies' position at the top of the Big East Conference (BEC) standings, as they continued to impress with an outstanding overall record of 24-3 for the season.

They will look to make it four wins in a row when they travel to face the Seton Hall Pirates at the Walsh Gymnasium on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here