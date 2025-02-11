“I think it was little bit of a revenge game”: Iowa’s Lucy Olsen makes her feelings clear after 32 points vs Nebraska

Iowa won another Big Ten matchup on Monday, defeating Nebraska 81-66. It was the second time this season that the conference foes met, with the first game resulting in an 87-84 overtime win for the Cornhuskers.

On Jan. 16, Hawkeyes senior guard Lucy Olsen recorded 14 points, three short of her 17.0 points per game average. She shot 6 of 15 and made just one of her six free throws.

In Monday's matchup, Olsen looked like a different player. She scored a season-high 32 points and her seven assists and six rebounds were both above her season averages.

"The @iowawbb star nearly matched her jersey number last night 🔥," @bigwbb captioned.

"I think it was a little bit of a revenge game," Olsen said during the postgame presser. "None of us were happy that we lost the first time."

A reporter pointed out that Olsen put up her season-high in points with many Hawkeyes players in foul trouble and asked what it took for the team to pull off the win.

"Everyone on the bench is good, so if we're in foul trouble, I'm not worried," Olsen said.

Iowa has won five consecutive games.

Breaking down the Iowa win led by Lucy Olsen

Despite hosting Monday's game, Nebraska was unable to pull out the win over Iowa. The Hawkeyes took an early 7-0 lead, with all seven points coming from Lucy Olsen. Iowa led 11-2, but the Cornhuskers rallied to trail by only three at the end of the quarter.

Olsen once again kicked off the scoring in the second period with a 3-pointer. Halfway through the second, the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) were ahead 24-17, but again, Nebraska (16-8, 7-6) brought the score within three at halftime.

Iowa pulled ahead in the third. Olsen contributed a free throw, a 3-pointer and a jumper as the Hawkeyes went up 60-46 heading into the final quarter. She scored the first points in the fourth quarter, and although the Cornhuskers tried to battle back by putting up 20 points in the quarter, it was too late.

