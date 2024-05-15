“I think they messed it up” - Kentucky star Reed Sheppard opens up about posting 42-inch vertical at 2024 NBA draft combine

The Kentucky Wildcats' 6'1" guard Reed Sheppard has been putting up fantastic numbers at the NBA Draft Combine. He has proven that his size will not be a problem in the NBA with a 42-inch max vertical leap.

Sheppard made a name for himself with his shooting ability and defensive intensity, having been awarded the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year award. At the combine, a player's vertical is their maximum jump reach above the ground. Sheppard's 42-inch vertical was the best-recorded stat by all prospects at the combine and was matched by three other players.

"I don't know if I was really expecting it. They must've messed something up," Sheppard said with a smile. "It was pretty cool seeing the 42 (inches) pop up there."

Sheppard continued to talk about his time at Kentucky under John Calipari.

"My time in Kentucky was unbelievable. You know Coach Cal (Calipari) to me is the best coach in the world," said Sheppard. "And he was unbelievable and all the players really enjoyed playing for him and I am super happy for him. It was an unbelievable run that he had."

Reed Sheppard's position in the NBA Mock Draft

According to CBS' Garry Parish, Sheppard might be heading to the Washington Wizards as the second pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 53.6% from the field in the 2023-24 season. No first-round pick from college has shot more than 50% from beyond the arc since Glen Rice at Michigan in 1988-89. Sheppard was also a top-25 recruit and a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school.

The NBA Draft Combine will conclude on May 19 in Chicago and the NBA draft will be held in New York City on June 26-27.

Which pick will Reed Sheppard be drafted at in the 2024 NBA draft?