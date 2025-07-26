"I didn't think it was real": Dawn Staley's South Carolina target Oliviyah Edwards reflects on Candace Parker's comment about her 

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards expressed excitement at WNBA legend Candance Parker's comment on her dunking ability. Edwards threw down a slam for the Northwest Greyhounds in a matchup at the 3SSB spring season.Overtime Select posted a clip on Friday of the power forward reacting to Parker reposting a video of her dunk on her Instagram story. Overtime also shared another comment of Parker &quot;personally&quot; seeing Edwards joining the Tennessee Orange.&quot;No, I was like crazy because at first I didn't think it was real,&quot; Edwards said. &quot;And then I looked at her account and it was real. And I was like &quot;oh my gosh.&quot; I was like taken back. And I was just proud of myself in that moment. For sure.&quot;Edwards revealed that Parker contacted her.&quot;She said she was proud of me,&quot; Edwards said. &quot;She even ended up texting me, actually and I was just like, okay. Not her reaching out.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEdwards is the No. 4 prospect nationally, and the No. 1 power forward in the Class of 2026, according to Rivals. She is one of the most coveted players in her class, and has particularly caught the attention of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.Staley and her coaching staff have been active in recruitment, looking to boost the team following the exit of key players to the WNBA or transfer portal.Oliviyah Edwards has not committed to a college programElite Sports Academy’s Oliviyah Edwards is regarded as one of the best high school players after her outstanding performances in the the preps and AAU. A five-star prospect and No. 1 power forward in the Class of 2026, Edwards reportedly has scholarship offers from almost every NCAA Division I powerhouse.However, she is not rushing commit to any college program yet, preferring to see how her recruitment process would go.“I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible,” Edwards said in May, via Sports Illustrated. “With coaches (moving) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don’t want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer.”Meanwhile, Edwards named her top 10 college programs last summer. The list included Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and Washington.