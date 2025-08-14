"I think you're really annoying": UConn star Azzi Fudd reveals what she admires the most about GF Paige Bueckers

UConn guard Azzi Fudd's relationship with her former teammate, Paige Bueckers, is no longer a secret. They made their romance public through social media posts after months of speculation from hoops fans.Bueckers asked Fudd on Thursday what she admired most about her.&quot;I think you're really annoying,&quot; Fudd said (7:19), via the &quot;Close Friends Only with Instagram&quot; podcast. &quot;I think you're really good at getting under people's skin. I think sometimes your mascara doesn't look good. Today it looks good.&quot;However, Bueckers asked the question again, which Fudd answered.&quot;Ooh, you're super giving,&quot; Fudd said (7:36). &quot;And I like how you always make sure you put others first. And sometimes, like, you out yourself first. So I like how you take care of people around you and those who matter most to you. You're super loyal.&quot;Fudd and Bueckers helped UConn win the 2025 national championship after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59. Bueckers was drafted at No. 1 by the Dallas Wings in April, while Fudd chose to return for her final year with the Huskies.WNBA star teases Azzi Fudd about potential Paige Bueckers' &quot;girlfriend&quot; trash talkUConn star Azzi Fudd will play her final year next season. After that, she is expected to join her girlfriend and former Huskies teammate, Paige Bueckers, in the WNBA. However, the duo were warned to expect some trash talk about their relationship in the pro league.Lynx guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman were the guests on Wednesday's episode of Fudd's &quot;Fudd Around and Find Out&quot; podcast. Fudd asked Williams if she ever got personal with trash talks.&quot;I don't ever get personal because I don't really know too much about these folks,&quot; Williams said. &quot;But like, OK, for example, with you and Paige (Bueckers), I would definitely talk some trash. Like, 'You need to get your girlfriend, because you can't guard me!' I would say something like that.&quot;Fudd is expected to to be one of the top picks in the 2026 WNBA draft. For now, she is focused on having a leadership role for the Huskies as they prepare to defend their conference and national titles next season.