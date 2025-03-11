UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma jokingly said that star forward Sarah Strong deserved to win the Big East Most Outstanding Player instead of Paige Bueckers.

The Huskies capped off a brilliant season with a 70-50 win against the Creighton Bluejays at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday to claim a fifth consecutive and 23rd overall Big East championship title.

Star guard Bueckers led the way for the Huskies as she dominated the scoring with 24 points in 38 minutes, hitting three 3-pointers and converting all seven of her free-throw attempts. She also added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals on the night.

However, Strong showed up on both ends of the floor, claiming a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards. Azzi Fudd also contributed 13 points and two assists.

After the game against Creighton, Bueckers was named the Big East Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She is the first player to be the MVP in three different seasons. However, when asked whether his star guard deserved the award, Auriemma joked about having a different opinion.

"I think Sarah [Strong] should've got it," Auriemma said, per an X post from UConn on SNY. He then added after chuckle, "I mean, I'm just saying that because somebody will write it, she'll hear it, she'll read it, then I'll have to deal with it, which will be fun."

"I always go into this tournament, if we have the [Big East] Player of the Year, I always think someone else is going to win [tournament MVP], because it has happened so many times. Where someone just rises up and just has an unbelievable tournament. I mean, it has happened to us a lot.”

"So I'm always expecting who's going to be that other person, that's what I was saying about Sarah. Paige is so good, she does so many things, but in another time, in another year, the things that Sarah did would earn her the MOP in the tournament.

"That's how you win this tournament. You need more contributions from more people. But Paige is steady, she's consistent, and she plays her best games generally when we need her to play her best games," he added.

"This is quite an achievement by her. This conference has been around for a long time, it’s quite an accomplishment."

How did Auriemma’s Huskies beat Creighton?

The game at the Mohegan Sun arena was not difficult for Auriemma’s ladies, as they made light work of the Bluejays, winning all four quarters.

The Huskies put up a strong defensive effort, limiting the Bluejays' top two scorers, Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly, to a combined 25 points on 9-of-25 shooting from the field. UConn also forced Creighton into 19 turnovers and held them to 35.8% shooting from the field and 26.1% from beyond the arc.

The Huskies' win against the Bluejays took them to 18-0 this season in the Big East and 31-3 overall.

Next up for the UConn team is the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies are projected to be the 2nd seed and will fancy their chances of winning it all.

