“I think they will play at the some time”: UCLA HC Cori Close gives sneak peak for sisters Sienna and Lauren Betts’ next season together

National Coach of the Year Cori Close has had plenty of experiences as a head coach. But coaching sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts together is a fairly unique one. Lauren, the older sister, is a first-team All-American and strong candidate for National Player of the Year honors. Sister Sienna will be a freshman.

Ad

In a recent appearance on the "Good Follow" show, Close dished a little X and O action, when discussing how she could use the 6-foot-7 Lauren along with the 6-foot-4 Sienna, who was one of the nation's top recruits. Both ladies tend to wear the No. 51, so there might be some sibling arm wrestling on jersey rights. Close talked about both players at length.

"Different as night and day" Betts sisters to star for Close

"I think they will both play at the same time at certain points. I think they will have lots of opportunities to do that, but the biggest thing is they actually are as different as night and day. You don't have enough time for all the ways they are different. They're more different than they are similar, other than that they're from the same family. Sienna is an elite passer, she's more of a stretch four. She shoots in better than Lauren, she really loves to attack off the bounce. She's much more of a stretch four who is versatile and can play different positions. Lauren is a unicorn. She's a generational player, but she's a true center." -- Cori Close

Ad

Trending

Ad

So much for tamping down expectations for the younger Betts. Lauren averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last year. She shot 64.8% from the floor, which speaks to her coach's definition of her low-post centric game. Betts also led the Big Ten in blocked shots with 100.

Lauren has worked her way into a larger role across each season. In her freshman campaign, she played just under 10 minutes per game off the bench and scored 5.9 points per game. As a starter, she averaged 14.9 ppg as a sophomore before exploding to All-American status in her junior season.

Ad

Sienna was an early signee with the Bruins. In her senior season of high school, she posted 23.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game. Sienna was named Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, and was the MVP of the McDonald's All-American game with 16 points and seven rebounds in the all-star battle.

What do you think of the dueling Betts sisters of UCLA? Share your take on the Bruins below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here