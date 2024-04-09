"I think he would win a National Championship": $10M worth Clay Travis drops bold prediction for top SEC coach to replace John Calipari at Kentucky

John Calipari is leaving the Kentucky men's basketball program after a decade and a half at the helm of it. It is a significant development in the college basketball world, seismic enough to overshadow even UConn’s second straight national championship title. Now, speculation is rife about who the Wildcats replace their long standing head coach with.

Analyst Clay Travis has given his thoughts on Calipari’s potential successor and dropped a bold prediction for a top SEC coach for the job. The 45-year-old thinks Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is a potential replacement for the Wildcat. He even backed him to win a national title with the team.

Here is what Clay Travis, who has a net worth of $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has to say about the potential new Kentucky Wildcats head coach with John Calipari moving to Arkansas.

“I think Bruce Pearl would kill it at Kentucky. I think he would win a National Championship,” Travis said on ‘The Next Round’.

Expand Tweet

But Travis also made it clear that he isn't sure if the move was even on the cards for Pearl. But he pointed out one reason why the move made sense to him.

“I’m not sure Bruce Pearl would go. I know he loves Auburn, but Kentucky is a Top-5 job, and frankly, neither Auburn nor Alabama are,” he added.

Pearl has been at the helm in Auburn since 2014 and has won two SEC tournaments and the same number of regular season titles with the team. Most recently, he led the Tigers to an SEC Tournament title in the just concluded season.

John Calipari to leave Kentucky for the Arkansas Razorbacks job

John Calipari is reportedly leaving Lexington to take up the head coaching job in Fayetteville. The Wildcats and their head coach for the last 15 years mutually decided to part ways for a fresh start for both the parties involved. Due to the 65-year-old going to Arkansas, Kentucky reportedly saved around $33 million that it would have had to pay if the program had sacked him.

Expand Tweet

John Calipari had a great first few years with the Wildcats after joining the program in 2009. He led the team to four Final Four appearances in five seasons with the first one coming in 2011. He won six SEC regular season titles and the same number of SEC Tournament titles with the Wildcats.

The Basketball Hall of Famer also brought the 2012 national title to Lexington. But the last nine seasons haven't been up to the expectations. Calipari will now reportedly replace Eric Musselman, who left the Razorbacks to coach the USC Trojans.

Poll : Will Bruce Pearl leave Auburn for Kentucky? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion