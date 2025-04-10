"I had my troubles at North Carolina": Ex-UNC star narrates hilarious Roy Williams - Paintball gun story 

Former North Carolina star PJ Hairston appeared on Wednesday's "Run Your Race" podcast. The 32-year-old shared stories about his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels, his relationship with coach Roy Williams, and insights into the game through his lens.

Ad

PJ Hairston revealed how Carolina always treated him like he was at home. Co-host and former UNC star Theo Pinson resonated with that as he was also a part of the Tar Heels and understood PJ's sentiments.

"You know what it was, you are from here too," PJ Hairston told Theo Pinson (Timsetamp 31:28). "They treated you like you're home. Once somebody makes you feel like you're their son. Like RDubb has this theme, he makes you feel like you're one of his kids. That's the type of respect you give somebody."

Ad

Trending

PJ Hairston also revealed his relationship with coach Roy Williams. He narrated a story of using a paintball gun from his window during his freshman year. But later, he faced consequences for his actions when it was found out by Roy Williams.

"I had my fair share of trouble at Carolina. Like in my freshman year, doing dumb sh*t, like shooting people out of the window with a paintball gun," Hairston narrated (Timestamp 31:58)

Ad

"Some captains pissed me off at the party and they stay in the same building as me so I ran back to the room. I ran from Franklin Street to Rams 5. I entered my dorm, had my paintball gun out of the window and as soon as I saw them walking down the sidewall, I let loose. They took off like it was real."

Ad

The former guard shared that he was later caught for that incident, as Roy Williams found out about his mischief.

"The next morning, RDubb found out. I don't know how he finds out everything. 'How you know it came from my window?' And this is the first time there were consequences for what I did," PJ Hairston revealed (Timestamps 32:33)

Ad

PJ Hairston had a lot of promise during his freshman year, but things took a drastic turn in 2013 when he was arrested. A police report from that time stated that they had found ammunition and a 9mm handgun in his possession along with marijuana.

Ad

North Carolina suspended him following his arrest, and Hairston never played for the Tar Heels again. Later, Durham County dismissed his initial charges.

PJ Hairston had two great years at North Carolina before he tried his luck in the NBA

Known for his exceptional jumper and offensive prowess, Roy Williams used Hairston as a vital piece on the bench during his freshman year. He played in short bursts and was given the responsibility to score. He averaged 5.7 points, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 2.2 rebounds and 0.2 blocks across 37 games.

Ad

His offensive game, coupled with his confidence, improved during his sophomore year when he averaged 14.6 points, a big jump from his freshman year. PJ Hairston suddenly became a cornerstone for the Tar Heels from being a bench piece during the 2012-13 season.

NBA: Preseason-Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn

People expected him to achieve big things with the Tar Heels in the upcoming season, but the arrest was a major roadblock in his basketball career.

Ad

PJ Hairston also featured in the D-League for the Texas Legends following his suspension in 2014. Later that year, he was the 26th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He joined the Charlotte Hornets (via Miami Heat) and impressed everyone on the team with his performances in the Summer League.

The former UNC guard played two seasons with the Hornets before being traded to Memphis in 2016. Hairston featured in the playoffs for the first and only time in his career with the Grizzlies in 2016. He called time on his career in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More