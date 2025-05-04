"I am truly grateful": Dawn Staley sends a heartfelt message to fans after turning 55

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley is popular among the Gamecocks fans. Staley - who turned 55 years old on Sunday - shared a heartfelt message for the fans who wished her a happy birthday on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes. I am truly grateful to have you in my life no matter the level. Only by God’s grace I got to see double nickel and to share it with you all makes it truly special. I love you. I love you. And I love you!! 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾," Staley posted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

South Carolina associate head coach Lisa Boyer also shared a warm birthday wish for Staley on X (formerly Twitter), describing her as an "incredible human being" in her post:

"It’s time to wish our best girl @dawnstaley a VERY VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!" Boyer posted on X. "Many know her as “Coach” but she is an incredible human being. ONE OF ONE!!! Love me some Dawnnie:):) Enjoy your day my friend," Boyer posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dawn Staley led the Gamecocks to a deep NCAA tournament run.

Mar. 22: 108-48 win against Tennessee Tech in the first round.

Mar. 24: 64-53 win against No. 9 Indiana in the second round.

Mar. 30: 71-67 win against No. 4 Maryland in the Sweet 16.

Apr. 1: 54-50 victory over No. 2 Duke in the Elite 8.

Apr. 5: 74-57 victory against No. 1 Texas in the Final Four.

Apr. 7: 82-59 defeat to the UConn Huskies in the championship game.

"I was a champion for equity and equality," Dawn Staley on her statue at South Carolina

The South Carolina Women's Basketball official page on X (formerly Twitter) posted a picture of Dawn Staley standing in front of her newly built statue. She talked about what it meant after the unveiling.

Ad

"I agreed to the statue, not for me, but for the girl who will walk by one day and wonder who I was," Staley said. "Maybe, she’ll look me up. She’ll see that I did some things in basketball, of course, but I hope she sees much more.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I hope she sees that I was a champion for equity and equality, that in my own way, I pushed for change, that I stood proudly in the space God called me to inhabit, but as a regular gurl who used her gifts to open doors so other girls wouldn’t have to knock as hard.

Staley - who joined the Gamecocks in 2008 - is a fan favourite in South Carolina. She has led the team to three national championships, seven Final Four appearances, nine SEC regular-season titles and nine SEC Tournament titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here