"I try to model after him": Indiana State center Robbie Avila makes bold comparisons with Nikola Jokic ahead of UIC clash

Robbie Avila has grown to become a popular figure in the college basketball world due to his likeness with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. The Indiana State center, who is notably seen playing on the court with goggles, has earned himself the nickname “College Jokic.”

Despite not being considered athletic, Avila’s skills and instincts on the court have caught the attention of many. The center is happy with the widespread comparison with the two-time NBA MVP.

"He's definitely someone I look after. Jokic is a big man who can play both inside and outside, and his ability to create is something I try to model after him. … Obviously, I'm nowhere near as good as Jokic, but to see those little sparks of comparisons is amazing to me."

Robbie Avila speaks on his strengths and weaknesses

While Robbie Avila may not appear as athletic on the court, he leverages his keen basketball instincts to make impactful plays. This makes him pretty similar to Nikola Jokic.

"My strengths are being able to space the floor at my size and my playmaking ability," Avila said. "But my athleticism is going to hurt me a little bit. I'm going to be able to use my strength to hide that. But not being able to jump as high or move as quickly, I have to work on that."

Even though his physique is not heavily muscled and he tends to operate below the rim, Avila manages to make contributions across every statistical category by the end of the game. This has presented him as an important player for Josh Schertz's Indiana State team (16-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Indiana State coach gives his take on Robbie Avila’s talent

Josh Schertz is in his third season as Indiana State's coach, and he seems to be getting things right this season with Robbie Avila playing an integral role in the team’s setup.

"He's remarkably smart," Schertz said. "He can get a rebound and lead the break. We can play offense through him. He can step out and shoot 3s. He has an unbelievable basketball IQ."

In 17 games this season, “College Jokic” is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. The center has also been impressive shooting, making 43.1% of his 3-point attempts and an efficient 55.0% overall.

Indiana State will visit UIC (8-11, 1-7) on Wednesday night.