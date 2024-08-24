"I try to only take great shots": UConn's Paige Bueckers summarizes her playing style to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson 

UConn star Paige Bueckers laid bare her game strategy and said she only chooses to take the great shots on the court. She added that she tries to minimize the wasted movements and stays purposeful.

Bueckers appeared on the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast hosted by LSU star Flau'jae Johnson. The LSU star asked Bueckers to describe her game in one word, to which she replied, 'Efficient'. When Johnson asked the UConn star to elaborate, she said:

"Just in my movements, in my shots, I try to only take great shots. I try to take care of the ball extremely well. Just in my movements, I try to have no wasted movements everything I do is for purpose, offensively and defensively, and make sure that everything I do on the court translates to winning."

Bueckers added that she tries to stay natural in her game and attempts to take 'crazy shots' with confidence.

Paige Bueckers didn't choose to go to the WNBA this year to stay in college basketball for the final year of eligibility. She had a strong last season after injuries affected her first two seasons.

She played only 17 games in her sophomore season. Last season, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. She shot 53.0 percent from the field and 41.6 from the 3-point range. Bueckers was named Naismith Player of the Year in 2021, AP Player of the Year in 2021 and McDonald's All-American in 2020.

Paige Bueckers is living in the moment while dreaming for the future

Bueckers is planning to go to the WNBA after she finishes her college basketball career. She signed a NIL deal with Unrivaled 3-on-3 league last month.

The UConn star shared her views about the Unrivaled League, as per the Associated Press:

“It’s super cool. Obviously you want to plan for the future, but your feet are living in the present. To be part of that which is something that’s so much bigger than myself.”

“I definitely think the return on investment will be huge. I think this league is gonna do great things. Unrivaled is going to be a huge thing with people watching during the offseason of the WNBA.”

Paige Bueckers will play in the league and receive an equity stake. The league is the brainchild of former UConn Huskies stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

