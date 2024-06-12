"I've been a big fan of Dan Hurley": Caitlin Clark shares her reaction to UConn HC's decision to turn down $70 million NBA offer 

The biggest news this week has been UConn's Dan Hurley turning down the Los Angeles Lakers' $70 million offer for the head coach position. The internet has been buzzing with players, analysts and fans chiming in with their takes, and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark just shared hers.

The Fever took on the Connecticut Sun on Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena. After the 89-72 loss, Clark was chatting with the media when Outkick's Dan Zaksheske asked the guard about Hurley staying at UConn:

"I mean, shoot, two really good options," Clark replied. "I really admire [Hurley]. I love his intensity. I think the way he coaches the game is amazing. The way he coaches his players is amazing and holds them accountable. He really gets the most out of them.

"I've really loved watching them over the course the last couple of years, and I think it's cool he's staying in college basketball," she continued. "I think he really loves it and I think he loves being around those young men and, obviously, he makes them great. I've been a big fan of his and big fan of his program, and they've been fun to watch," she added.

Dan Hurley is back to business, practicing and recruiting his next championship-winning roster

Dan Hurley announced his decision to stay on Monday and a few hours later, the head coach was back to work overseeing a practice session at UConn's gym. The Huskies' X/Twitter handle posted a video of the session as Hurley was seen dabbing up and playing around with his team.

The next day, Dan Hurley joined associate head coach Kimani Young on the lookout for potential new recruits at the NBPA Top 100 camp. The two were seen attending the NBPA TOP 100 Camp. Several notable head coaches like Nate Oats, Hubert Davis, Bobby Hurley, Jon Scheyer and Bruce Pearl, among others, were also in attendance.

In a statement from the school, Dan Hurley explained his decision to stay:

"I am humbled by this entire experience," Hurley said. "At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

The UConn Huskies now turn their focus and prepare for another great season, hoping to win a third straight championship. They would be the first since UCLA in the 1970s to achieve the feat should they win again next season.

