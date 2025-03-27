"I've been getting dressed in the car": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks opens up on hectic schedule keeping up with mother duties

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, is a constant presence in most of the guard's games. She can be seen cheering for the Tigers and regularly posts about them on her Instagram.

In a video for TOGETHXR on Wednesday, Brooks shared how she gets ready for game days and she also spoke about the importance of being a present parent.

"Ever since I've been rolling on the road with Flau'jae with basketball, I've been getting dressed in the car," Brooks said in the video posted on X. "I'm a mom, so I'm going to take care of myself last and everybody else first. It's just part of being a mom. It's just a lot, but you get it done. These are your kids, they need to see you.

"They knew your voice since they were in your womb. So, when they hear you yelling and screaming, 'Hey hey, come on, you can do it. You can do it Flau'jae. You can do it, Nixon. You can do it, Ayndin,' another beast is gonna unfold. I don't need her to be nervous about nothing else. I need her to know that we're right here."

Flau'jae Johnson and the Tigers are preparing for their Sweet 16 game against NC State on Friday. The guard was sidelined with a shin inflammation earlier this month and Kia Brooks shared Johnson's rehab journey for fans on her Instagram.

Flau'jae Johnson once spoke about her mother's role in her success

While Flau'jae Johnson is a successful player with the LSU Tigers, she is also a rapper, with two albums under her belt. In an interview with On3 in May 2024, the rapper/guard spoke about her mother's influence on her career.

"My mom, she always told me 'You can make it happen,'" Johnson said. “I kind of see that growing up. My mom raised me and my brother by herself after my father was murdered. She made it happen for us. I said I wanted to rap and she quit her job and got me on TV shows.

"I wanna play basketball and I don’t wanna rap no more, she’s like, 'No, baby, you’re gonna do both. You’re gonna be one of the biggest stars in the world.' ... So my momma kind of conjured up this whole plan and I just happen to be extremely talented in music and an exceptional hard worker on the basketball court.”

With her mother's help, Flau'jae Johnson has not just a flourishing career as a musician and basketball player, but also an impressive business profile. Kia Brooks is her manager and has helped curate NIL deals to the value of $1.5 million, per On3.

Also read: WATCH: $1.5M NIL-worth Flau'jae Johnson pops out in casual fit to support BF Chris Hilton Jr. during LSU practice

